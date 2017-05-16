Moto C: Lenovo's new entry-level range revealed

Following some leaks , Motorola has finally announced via its official blog the release of the new Moto C and Moto C Plus. These two entry-level smartphones from the new C line come without a special presentation of their own. Here is everything we know about these budget beauties.

Moto C and Moto C Plus: price and release date

Moto's two new budget phones, the Moto C and Moto C Plus, will be available this Spring - at first only a few specific markets have been confirmed, and the US isn't one of them. Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region will be the first to receive these devices, but the exact release date is still unknown.

The Moto C will come in models with either 3G or 4G, plus 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory for €89 (about $98) and €99 (about $110), respectively. The Moto C Plus will come with twice the amount of internal storage, 16 GB, and the same amount of RAM, 1 GB, for €119 (about $131).

Moto C in four colors. / © Lenovo

Moto C and Moto C Plus: design and build quality

The Moto C series has been launched as an entry-level option, below even the line of Moto E models. The design follows the same aesthetic that Lenovo has imposed with the Moto G5, with a more modest twist. The rear camera's housing protrudes with a well-defined circular shape.

Moto C Plus. / © Motorola

Both devices are made of plastic. The Moto C Plus is a step up, with a bigger battery and better display resolution. There are four available colors for these smartphones: Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black. Both the Moto C and C Plus have virtual capacitive buttons reminiscent of the Lenovo Vibe.

Moto C. / © Motorola

To make these devices as accessible as possible, Lenovo has chosen to use MediaTek processors. Below you can see the specs for both Moto C models:

Moto C and Moto C Plus: technical specs Moto C Moto C Plus Android version Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Display size 5" 5" Resolution FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Processor Mediatek MT6737M Mediatek MT6737 Cores 4 4 Clock speed 1.3 GHz (3G) 1.1 GHz (4G) 1.3 GHz RAM 1 GB 1 GB Internal memory 8 GB 16 GB Rear camera 5 MP 8 MP Front camera 2 MP 2 MP Battery 2,350 mAh 4,000 mAh

What do you think of this Lenovo's new bet? Does it almost compete with the Moto G4 Play? Let us know in the comments below.