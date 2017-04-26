Moto E4 and E4 Plus: Budget smartphone with a high-end battery?

The Moto G series was once intended to service entry level consumers, but over the years, the Lenovo Moto E has taken over that role. A very comprehensive leak has now revealed the new Moto E models in all their glory.

The site Winfuture has managed to dig up a leak, which seems to reveal almost all the details and specs of Lenovo's new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus models. The two entry level smartphones are technically almost identical, and only differentiate themselves in their size, battery capacity and camera resolution. The Moto E4 Plus falls firmly into the phablet category with its 5.5-inch diagonal display size, while the Moto E4 will have 5 inch display diagonal. Both displays will only have an HD resolution, though considering that they are only entry level devices is completely acceptable. The Moto E4 Plus will also have a higher resolution camera, boasting 13 megapixels compared to the Moto E4's 8 megapixel.

The new Lenovo Moto E4/ © Winfuture

The most interesting feature that the Moto E4 Plus brings to the table is its battery capacity. If the specs can be believed, it will have a massive capacity of 5000mAh. With specs like that, the Moto E4 Plus could turn out to be the duracell bunny of the smartphone world. Lenovo is known to get the most best performance possible out of its batteries, but considering that the Moto E4 Plus will had a 720p display and a rather slow SoC (system on chip aka processor) with the Mediatek MT6737M, it's not unlikely that this smartphone will last for more than just one day. It's quite a clever move by Lenovo, as polls have consistently shown that battery live is one of the main purchase factors for potential customers.

The smaller Moto E4 doesn't just have a more compact screen and but also has the weaker battery. It clocks in at only 2800 mAh, just about half of what its bigger brother brings to the table. One the upside, the Moto E4 is surprisingly light weighing only 151 grams.

The Lenovo Moto E4 will be priced at €150 which converts into roughly $163, while the Moto E4 Plus will be priced at €190, which would be about $206. Both devices will apparently be available in Grey, Blue, and Gold. No official release date has been mentioned yet.