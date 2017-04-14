Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: don't look back

A few weeks ago, Lenovo released the Moto G5 and, in keeping with the company's tradition, the conventional variant has been accompanied by an extra model, the Moto G5 Plus. The fourth generation was the first to bring this option to the market, which offers a few more interesting features for users. This year, however, the handsets are very similar, but things change a bit when you take a closer look at both Moto G4 Plus and Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5 Plus vs Moto G4 Plus: design and build quality

The look of both is quite different, from the general lines through to the materials that have been used. The Moto G4 Plus is not as thick, is made largely from aluminum for much of its rear and has a contour with slightly straighter lines. In reality, however, the Moto G4 Plus appears to be the least thick, which may be because the device has larger dimensions.

The Moto G5 Plus. / © ANDROIDPIT

The G5 Plus looks sleeker and a bit more modern, while the G4 Plus goes for the basics with a silicone back lining and polycarbonate edges. In my opinion, the model of the previous generation was better to handle, having a flatter surface and also using materials that were more comfortable to the touch.

Rear finish. / © ANDROIDPIT

The design of a product is something which is very subjective. Many people love the look of the new Moto G, while others can't stand it. Personally, I don't think either device is a particular beauty - but that's my own personal taste. That said, if I had to choose one of them based on their design, I would definitely opt for the Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G4 Plus next to the Moto G5 Plus. / © ANDROIDPIT

The newer model brings some specific refinements to the design, but they make all the difference to those users who value a more consistent look. The start button has been fully optimized in the Moto G5 Plus, and better integrates into its glass front and is in tune with the visual lines of the device.

Biometric sensors. / © ANDROIDPIT

Of course, the physical button of the Moto G5 Plus needed more space so that users can get the most out of the touch navigation functions, which is a new feature for the Moto G series. It would be very difficult to use the square button on the Moto G4 Plus for this same purpose.

The base of the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G5 Plus. / © ANDROIDPIT

The new model has also hedged its bets by placing the headphone jack in a new position. For the Moto G4 Plus, the jack was placed on the top of the device. Now, thankfully, this has been moved to the bottom on the Moto G5 Plus. Basically, this is the best place you can put the headphone jack, as this way you can ensure that your cords won't hang over the screen of your smartphone.

Headphone jack and SIM card slot. / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto G5 Plus vs Moto G4 Plus: display

Many users have been complaining that there has a been a bit of downsizing with the new Moto G. This is because the screen of the Moto G4 Plus measures in at 5.5 inches, whereas the Moto G5 Plus has been reduced to 5.2 inches, generating a difference of 0.3 inches. That said, Lenovo has kept to the Full HD resolution, so the difference here is barely even noticeable.

In reality, users will barely even notice this change, mainly because you most likely won't be using G4 Plus and G5 Plus at the same time and drawing comparisons. Nor should I say that the reduction in the size of the screen's aspect ratio has brought any added bonuses to the new model in terms of sharpness. This is another subtle point we would generally tend to overlook in our everyday use.

Full HD screen. / © ANDROIDPIT

Talking about everyday use, the Moto G5 Plus does brings some advantages with its screen compared to its predecessor. When the physical button is turned on, the virtual buttons move off the screen, allowing more information to be displayed on the screen, even when playing games, videos or when you are on the web. You can see how effective this can be, but it only really benefits those who actually use the button (and I wasn't one of those users).

Regarding the panel, the Moto G4 Plus does appear to be more yellowish, but still has balanced colors. The Moto G5 Plus screen is very similar in color, but has more of a bluish tone. The brightness is also slightly higher in the newer model, but as both devices have IPS panels, there are only a few differences that are really worth highlighting.

Moto G5 Plus vs Moto G4 Plus: software

Okay, both devices come with Nougat, so there's no need for them for fight it out. Motorola has indicated that both devices will also receive Android O, as the company has confirmed that the Moto G4 Plus will receive two versions of Android (N and O). The same should also be in the cards for Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G4 Plus interface next to the Moto G5 Plus. / © ANDROIDPIT

There is not that much to talk about when it comes to the software on these devices. As usual, Android runs without much interference from the manufacturer. The differences lie in visual elements of the launcher, the new weather widget and features that are in the Moto app that, in the case of the Moto G5 Plus, come with extra options for setting up the new physical start button.

Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: performance and battery

Only a few aspects have been modified in the hardware of the Moto G5 Plus. Lenovo has maintained the same 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage. The biggest change here was in the processor upgrade, which went from the Snapdragon 617 octa-core with 1.5 GHz to the Snapdragon 625 with 2 GHz.

The chipsets are very different in their structures, since the most recent one is more energy efficient and has better graphics. The Moto G5 Plus does indeed have better optimized graphics for those slightly more demanding games, but the everyday performance is similar on both devices.

You can perform similar activities on both the Moto G4 Plus and G5 Plus, but the next-generation model will deliver better results when you are multitasking or upgrading the system to a new version.

Both devices perform equally well - no competition here! / © ANDROIDPIT

With 3,000 mAh of battery, the Moto G5 Plus can get up to 18 hours worth of battery, but as always this can vary depending on how you use the device. Worst case scenario, you'll get around five and a half hours worth of battery when you're using lots of system resources, playing games or streaming. With the G4 Plus, whilst we have the same battery capacity, I got slightly lower numbers during my tests. The most I managed to get out of the battery was around 16 hours of use.

This difference may be related to the processor, as the Snapdragon 625 is a better performer. The Moto G4 Plus, on the other hand, is a model that has already received one update, while the G5 Plus leaves the factory with the current firmware and should receive the new OS in the coming months. All these of details, combined with how you actually use the device, will have an impact on your battery's performance. Of course, in the case of the Moto G4 Plus, if you cut out some features or tasks, you can easily gain a bit more battery.

Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: technical specifications

Moto G4 Plus vs. Moto G5 Plus technical specifications Moto G4 Plus Moto G5 Plus Dimensions: 153 x 76.6 x 9.8 mm 150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm Weight: 155 g 155 g Battery size: 3000 mAh 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.5 in 5.2 in Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi) 1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED Dual-LED Android version: 6.0.1 - Marshmallow 7.0 - Nougat RAM: 2 GB

4 GB

2 GB

3 GB

Internal storage: 32 GB

64 GB

16 GB

32 GB

Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 1.5 GHz 2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Bluetooth 4.1 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: camera

The Moto G5 Plus camera has fewer megapixels compared to the Moto G4 Plus. The current model has 12 MP, while its predecessor has 16 MP. The differences in results, though, are due to some other important details as well, such as the aperture of the lens, f / 1.7 in the new generation and f / 2.0 in the previous model.

As a result, the Moto G4 Plus does a little better in the details, especially when there is not much light. The G5 Plus lens has a larger aperture, as you may notice in the images we produced, so you can fit more into your pictures. This difference is most noticeable in selfies; the user's face is closer in a G4 Plus image, but slightly further away for the G5 Plus.

The Moto G5 Plus has a very prominent camera lens. / © ANDROIDPIT

The Moto G4 Plus still delivers great results, and I found both the zoom and focus to be better overall on this model. The last generation handset has laser focus, but this feature wasn't included in the Moto G5 Plus. This makes the focus less quick and look more unstable. That said, the G5 Plus is the only one of the two that records videos in 4K.

Here you can see the images we produced with both devices:

Focus / © AndroidPIT

Indoor versus artificial light. / © ANDROIDPIT

Zoom focus in indoor light / © ANDROIDPIT

With HDR. / © ANDROIDPIT

Without HDR. / © ANDROIDPIT

Zoom in natural light. / © ANDROIDPIT

Despite the larger lens aperture, the Moto G5 Plus doesn't go far when it comes to shadows, darker shades or low light. The difference in these points is minimal, but they shouldn't be ignored, as they do affect the liveliness of the colors.

The Moto G4 Plus does have a better zoom, but misses out when it comes to HDR. Overall, the results are very similar, with a slight victory for the G4 Plus for being able to deliver a little more detail in shadows and in low light.

Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: final verdict

It would be a bit obvious to say that the newest model is the best, as its manufacturer has made minor adjustments to its hardware and look that could easily lead us to reach that conclusion. However, using the models over the last few days, I did notice that in many respects the Moto G4 Plus doesn't owe anything to the Moto G5 Plus.

All of the highlights of the new and improved Moto G5 Plus are valid, but I don't believe they are motivation enough for someone to invest more money and buy this smartphone. After all, because they are intermediate models, you will not have the most premium finish or the best camera on the market, and the smaller details will also factor into this debate, such as which one works best in HDR mode or the benefits of a device having a stronger processor.

Improving the device in these respects is up to the manufacturer, especially if it wants good sales for to its new generation of products. In practice, these details don't do anything to really change my opinion.

Just as an aside, if you are willing to invest a bit extra to get a Moto, go for the Moto Z Play. It's possible that this model will become more affordable over the next few months, so you'll be able to take home an option with a stronger user experience, better performance, and several other highlights to make it a safer and more satisfactory choice.

If using a more up-to-date processor makes all the difference to you or gives you a greater sense of security, I would opt for the G5 Plus. If you don't have any strong feelings when it comes to this, I'd go with the Moto G4 Plus and not look back.

Which model would you prefer? Do you use any of them? Let us know in the comments below.