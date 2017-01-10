Moto G5 Plus: prototype leak with photos and full specs
Leaks have been appearing, including hands-on photos and renders, of a device which was believed to be the Moto X (2017). But, we now know that the mystery device is in fact the Moto G5 Plus, thanks to the device popping up on a Romanian online seller's website complete with photos and full specs of the device.
Moto G5 Plus: price and release date
The successor to the G4 Plus will bear the model number XT1685, and is to go on sale in March 2017, according to the new leak. The original source link (from a Romanian online seller) is no longer active, but there is an archived version of the page which shows photos and fulls specs of the prototype device being sold.
The price listed on this site for the device, without any accessories, is RON 1,650 which is about $387. We don't have official confirmation of the release date or US price yet, but we believe this device is likely to launch during MWC 2017 in Barcelona.
Moto G5 Plus: technical specifications
The full specs of the Moto G5 Plus were revealed by the new Romanian prototype leak. The device's Full HD display will be 5.5 inches. It will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506, plus 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, and will come with a fingerprint sensor and a 3,080 mAh battery. The rear camera will be 13 MP, and the front selfie camera will be 5 MP.
The battery of the G5 Plus is ever so slightly larger than its predecessor, the G4 Plus, and the main camera actually has 3 fewer MP, if the leaks are to be believed.
|Moto G5 Plus technical specs
|Manufacturer
|Lenovo
|Battery
|3080 mAh
|Display
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1,080 x 1,920 px
|Front Camera
|5 MP
|Rear Camera
|13 MP
|Android Version
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|32 GB
|Processor
|Snapdragon 625
|Other features
|Fingerprint scanner, Micro USB
Moto G5 Plus: design and leaked photos
Previously leaked photos of this device were originally believed to be the Moto X (2017). But, the photos you see below from the old leak are actually the Moto G5 Plus.
The new leak photos from the Romanian seller are of a prototype device, like the kind that gets sent out for testing under a non-disclosure agreement. The photos include a shot where the device is powered on, and we can see the homescreen.
There are no signs whether or not Moto Mods will be compatible with the device, but the circular camera area on the back of the device resembles that of the Moto Z Play which did have Mods.
In the above photos, where the device's screen is powered off, the "Motorola confidential property. Not for sale." disclaimer is clearly visible at the bottom of the device, revealing that this particular device is a prototype or beta version.
Here we see the sides of the device, with ergonomic rounded edges, dedicated volume controls and a power button.
And the last set of images shows that there will be a standard headphone jack and Micro USB charging port, rather than USB Type-C (USB Type-C explained).
What do you think of the Moto G5 Play? Would you want it to be compatible with Moto Mods?
