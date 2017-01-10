Moto G5 Plus: prototype leak with photos and full specs

Leaks have been appearing, including hands-on photos and renders, of a device which was believed to be the Moto X (2017). But, we now know that the mystery device is in fact the Moto G5 Plus, thanks to the device popping up on a Romanian online seller's website complete with photos and full specs of the device.

Moto G5 Plus: price and release date

The successor to the G4 Plus will bear the model number XT1685, and is to go on sale in March 2017, according to the new leak. The original source link (from a Romanian online seller) is no longer active, but there is an archived version of the page which shows photos and fulls specs of the prototype device being sold.

The price listed on this site for the device, without any accessories, is RON 1,650 which is about $387. We don't have official confirmation of the release date or US price yet, but we believe this device is likely to launch during MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

MWC takes place this year from February 27 to March 2. / © AndroidPIT

Moto G5 Plus: technical specifications

The full specs of the Moto G5 Plus were revealed by the new Romanian prototype leak. The device's Full HD display will be 5.5 inches. It will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506, plus 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, and will come with a fingerprint sensor and a 3,080 mAh battery. The rear camera will be 13 MP, and the front selfie camera will be 5 MP.

The battery of the G5 Plus is ever so slightly larger than its predecessor, the G4 Plus, and the main camera actually has 3 fewer MP, if the leaks are to be believed.

Moto G5 Plus technical specs Manufacturer Lenovo Battery 3080 mAh Display 5.5 inches Resolution 1,080 x 1,920 px Front Camera 5 MP Rear Camera 13 MP Android Version Android 7.0 Nougat RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB Processor Snapdragon 625 Other features Fingerprint scanner, Micro USB

Moto G5 Plus: design and leaked photos

Previously leaked photos of this device were originally believed to be the Moto X (2017). But, the photos you see below from the old leak are actually the Moto G5 Plus.

The Moto G5 Plus, not the new Moto X. / © Techdroider

The new leak photos from the Romanian seller are of a prototype device, like the kind that gets sent out for testing under a non-disclosure agreement. The photos include a shot where the device is powered on, and we can see the homescreen.

The homescreen and pack of the Moto G5 Plus. / © OLX.ro

There are no signs whether or not Moto Mods will be compatible with the device, but the circular camera area on the back of the device resembles that of the Moto Z Play which did have Mods.

This device was not meant for sale. / © OLX.ro

In the above photos, where the device's screen is powered off, the "Motorola confidential property. Not for sale." disclaimer is clearly visible at the bottom of the device, revealing that this particular device is a prototype or beta version.

The sides of the device look comfortable to hold. / © OLX.ro

Here we see the sides of the device, with ergonomic rounded edges, dedicated volume controls and a power button.

This will be the top and bottom of the Moto G5 Play. / © OLX.ro

And the last set of images shows that there will be a standard headphone jack and Micro USB charging port, rather than USB Type-C (USB Type-C explained).

What do you think of the Moto G5 Play? Would you want it to be compatible with Moto Mods?