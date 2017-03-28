This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Lenovo Moto X (2017) leak reveals metallic body, dual camera

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

In 2016, we got the Moto Z instead of the Moto X. In 2017, all signs are pointing to the release of a new generation of the Moto X, with specs in line with the mid-range rather than premium. The leaks have begun already, and we've now got some of the first images of the device along with its leaked specs.

Moto X 2017 design

Images from the Google+ account of hellomotoHK, which have since disappeared, show a that the design of the Moto X 2017 will be quite similar to the Moto G5. The smartphone has a metallic body, and rounded corners.

moto x 2017
The first images of the Moto X (2017). / © hellomotoHK

The new Moto X will also have a dual camera, located in the circular area on the back of the device, just above the dual LED flash, as we've seen in the Moto Z.

Finally, the display size is 5.5 inches, and the fingerprint scanner will be located on the front just below the screen.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee
I prefer the fingerprint sensor to be on the front of the device
What do you think?
50
50
6 participants

Moto X 2017 technical specs

Something to note is that instead of betting on a processor like the Snapdragon 820 or 835, the first rumors point to Lenovo opting for a Snapdragon 625 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. This makes us categorize Moto X 2017 within the mid-range. 

Moto X 2017 release date

Rumors say nothing about the launch of the new Moto X, but bearing in mind that the manufacturer has just introduced some devices at MWC, it will probably take a few months. Maybe we will see it unveiled at the IFA Berlin in September.

What do you think of the new Moto X's familiar design? Are you glad it seems that it will be a mid-range device? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: 9 to 5 Google

2 comments

