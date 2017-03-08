Lenovo Moto Z 2017: was it already shown at MWC?

Lenovo's approach to smartphones took an interesting turn with the launch of the Moto Z and its accompanying system of Moto Mods that bring new abilities to the flagship smartphone. At MWC 2017, the company launched new mods, including a game pad that appears to show an unreleased handset that could be the Moto Z 2017 model. Now, new images leaked from China add fuel to the speculation that a new model is nearly ready for release.

Lenovo Moto Z (2017): new Moto Mods incoming

During Mobile World Congress 2017, the new Moto Mod that first hinted at the Moto Z 2017 was the gamepad accessory, which (as you might expect) you pop your phone inside of to turn it into a fully functional control pad for gaming. In the middle of the image is a phone that doesn't appear to be the original Moto Z.

Did Lenovo leak the Moto Z 2017? / © AndroidPIT

While there's no guarantee that the device is indeed a successor for the Moto Z, the home button doesn't look like the one found on the Moto Z and there are changes to other aspects, like the speaker and camera flash.

The suggestion that Lenovo may have subtly leaked its new Moto Z during MWC are given added weight by a new image that has surfaced on Weibo.

The image purporting to be the Moto Z 2017 on Weibo. / © Weibo

Naturally, an unverified image posted on Weibo isn't concrete confirmation of anything. The image could easily have been designed after the MWC announcement, and therefore be based on the appearance of the device in the gamepad.

However, it's tough to think that Lenovo would 'accidentally' leak its own upcoming flagship handset. What's more likely is that it's a more generic image included for illustrative purposes. Nonetheless, because the size of each Moto Mod is set at the size of the handset - and Mods should work with 2016 and 2017 devices - we do know that it's going to be roughly the same size and depth.

Lenovo Moto Z (2017): Price, release date and specs currently unknown

There might already be a couple of images floating around the web claiming to show the Moto Z 2017, but there are no accompanying specs, pricing info or suggested release dates available yet. As a range-topping flagship device, it'll need to go head-to-head with other premium devices, so we'd expect it to be priced accordingly.

Are you holding out for the launch of the Moto Z 2017? Are you excited about the Moto Mods? Let us know in the comments below!