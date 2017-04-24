This is what Lenovo's Moto Z2 Play could look like

Motorola will present the successors to its Moto Z series in a few months. After the images of the Moto Z2 were leaked recently, now it's its cousin the Moto Z2 Play's turn to appear in press releases. There doesn't seem to be much to sing and dance about though, as the design seems to follow in the exact footsteps of the first generation.

Moto Z2 Play: design and build quality

The design of the Moto Z2 Play hasn't changed much compared to last year. This isn't surprising since the Moto Mods (small accessories that you clip onto the back of the smartphone to add functions and features) were created with the intention that they would also be compatible with the future phones in the series.

The press release unveiled on 21 April by TechnoBuffalo shows a smartphone that looks very similar to last year's Moto Z Play. The main difference with the first generation is the thickness of the device. It looks like the Z2 Play was put on a diet. Like last year's phone, the rear camera protrudes a little and there is only one sensor.

The Moto Z2 Play is thinner than its predecessor. © TechnoBuffalo

Moto Z2 Play: technical specs still remain a mystery

Aside from this image, we still barely know anything about the Moto Z2 Play. Overall, we don't expect the technical characteristics to change much relative to the first edition. it's expected that this mid-range smartphone will have a 5.5-inch screen and will probably get one of the new Qualcomm processors on board, the Snapdragon 652, but nothing has been confirmed yet. One of the biggest advantages of this smartphone is its endurance, so we should expect promising things in terms of battery life.

Moto Z2 Play: to be released in June?

Although an official date hasn't yet been announced, in the leaked image, one reads the date of June 8 on the smartphone screen (the same week as Apple's WWDC). Last year's Moto Z Play was unveiled in August - with a launch in June, Lenovo may have brought forwards the launch of the Moto Z2 Play in an attempt to stay ahead of its competition.

