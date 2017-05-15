Motorola is releasing nine phones this year from the Z, X, G, E and C lines

VentureBeat reporter and reliable leakster Evan Blass has posted something on Twitter that will make Motorola fans very excited: the brand's full 2017 smartphone lineup. According to the leak, nine phones will be released this year, ranging from the high-end to a brand new budget-friendly C line. Check out the details below.

Evan Blass posted a tweet yesterday containing an image of a presentation slide that shows Motorola's 2017 smartphones, which came to him via a tip. The image contains some concrete technical details, and a fair amount of marketing speak.

From what we can tell, the new Moto C line will be Moto's most basic entry level offering. What constitutes the "unlimited essentials" mentioned on the slide is unclear, but two C phones with 5-inch displays are listed, with the plus version having a substantial 4,000 mAh battery.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Z line will offer a new Z Play and Z Force which will be compatible with Moto Mods. Also notable from this lineup is that the next Moto X will have 3D Glass and the Moto G5 has been replaced with a smartphone called the Moto GS, which will have a 5.2-inch display and a full-metal body. The Moto G5 Plus will be succeeded by the Moto GS+, which will have a dual camera.

For now, it's not clear when these devices will become available as the leak doesn't mention Moto's 2017 release timeline. We'll keep you posted as we find out more.