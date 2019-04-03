Lenovo patents vertical foldable smartphone

In September 2018, Lenovo filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). This patent showed a folding smartphone, with the particularity that the fold is vertical, rather than horizontal as has been seen until now. The device is a bit like Motorola's Razr , as it has a "secondary" screen.

This is the vertical folding smartphone design presented by Lenovo / © LetsGoDigital

The new Lenovo will offer greater flexibility, thanks to a large hinge on the back, to fold the smartphone at different points. This way, the fold can be half or almost complete. The idea resembles a design presented by the manufacturer Sharp recently.

Patent-based renderings showing the possible appearance of the new Lenovo / © LetsGoDigital

From the planes, the edges are wide enough to accommodate the front camera and loudspeaker, in addition to traditional sensors. The back seems to have a single camera.

Of course, these images show the preliminary design, and the final product could vary considerably from what we see here. But we can already say that the design is interesting.

What do you think? This Lenovo device could solve the growing dispute between smartphones and pockets. Would you buy it? Tell us your opinion in the comments.