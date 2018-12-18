Lenovo Z5 Pro is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Surprise, surprise: the first smartphone equipped with SoC Snapdragon 855 to be officially presented, including prices and availability, comes from Lenovo and its name is the Z5 Pro. The Chinese company has just announced that there will be a variant of the Z5 Pro with the latest Qualcomm chip combined with 12GB of RAM!

Some call it the Z5 Pro, others the Z5 Pro GT or even the Z5 Pro 855. There is still some confusion following the official launch of the smartphone, but what is certain are the monstrous specs of Lenovo's new flagship.

Externally the new smartphone offers nothing new. We find the same sliding mechanism already seen on the variant of Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 710, which was launched a few weeks ago. This slider, also present on Mi MIX 3 by Xiaomi and Magic 2 by Honor, hides the two main 16 and 8 MP cameras used for unlocking with face recognition.

The slider mechanism hides the front cameras. / © Lenovo

On the back there is a double camera (Sony IMX576 24 MP + Sony IMX519 16 MP) positioned in the center of the panel. There is no fingerprint reader on the back, as it has been inserted into the 6.39" AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution. Installed on the smartphone we find Android 9.0 Pie with ZUI 10 customization. The battery that powers it all is 3350mAh, which does not promise miracles, especially because of the powerful SoC mounted inside this special version of Z5 Pro.

Very reminiscent of Pocophone F1. / © Lenovo

Can you get 12GB of RAM?

This smartphone is in fact the first in the world to be launched with the Snapdragon 855 recently presented by Qualcomm. This allows it to be at the top of the AnTuTu charts, even surpassing the new Apple iPhones equipped with SoC A12.

The new king of AnTuTu! / © Lenovo

As if that wasn't enough, on board we also find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the basic version, while you can go up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of memory on the more expensive variant. Lenovo really didn't skip out on anything.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT (855 Edition): technical specifications Technical specifications Display 6.39", FullHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB Memory 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear cameras Sony IMX576 24megapixel + Sony IMX519 16megapixel Frontal cameras 16+8megapixel (slider) Operating system Android 9.0 Pie, ZUI 10 Other fingerprint reader in the display

Price and availability

For the time being, the smartphone will only be available in China. Pre-orders start on January 1, 2019. It will officially arrive in the hands of buyers from the 24th of the same month. The prices on Chinese territory are as follows:

6GB RAM + 128GB memory: 2698 yuan (around $390)

8GB RAM + 128GB memory: 2998 yuan (around $435)

8GB RAM + 256GB memory: 3998 yuan (around $580)

12GB RAM + 512GB memory: 4398 yuan (around $640)

Attractive prices, which we doubt will remain the same with the phone's arrival in North America and Europe, provided that the company decides to sell it here in the first place. For now, we have no further information.

What do you think? Would you buy a similar flagship? Let us know in the comments.