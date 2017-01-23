LG G5: a few neat tips and tricks

The LG G5 was released a little over a year ago at MWC 2016. With this LG released a high-end modular device that included a range of new and interesting features, but hasn't really been able to capture people's attention in the way LG had hoped. That said, the LG G5 has plenty to offer. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your own modular device.

The clever hardware is matched with clever software. Well done, everybody. / © AndroidPIT

Customization

Use the Smart Settings

One of our favorite things about the LG G5's customization options is Smart Settings. If it isn’t already enabled you can turn it on in Settings > General > Smart Settings, and from here you can specify what to do in particular circumstances - so you can tell the LG to launch your music app when you plug in headphones, or to change the sound profile, WiFi and Bluetooth when you arrive or leave home. It’s clever stuff.

LG has all the standard settings options, plus a few cool options of its own. / © AndroidPIT

Get the app drawer back

LG doesn’t make huge changes to stock Android, but on the G5 you’ll notice that instead of the app drawer apps go directly to the home screens. If you’d rather kick it old-school, go to Settings > Select Home > Home screen > Home and select the EasyHome option. That brings the app drawer back, but unfortunately it also makes the text bigger.

If that’s a problem, you can always rely on a third-party launcher or download one that is available on LG SmartWorld.

All it takes is a few small taps to get the app draw back on your LG G5! / © AndroidPIT

Customize the navigation buttons

The LG G5 shows back, home and recent apps buttons, but you can change that in Settings > Display > Home Touch Buttons. You can re-order the existing ones or add new buttons (there aren’t many choices though: Notification, Capture+ or QSlide), and you can have up to five Home Touch Buttons on screen.

You can also decide whether to set the menu background to white or black, and can even change the order of the buttons to suit your own tastes and needs.

Changes things around to just how you want it. / © AndroidPIT

Change the background and appearance

If you don't like the default display options LG have included, no worries as customizing your device is easy. By going to Settings > Select Home > Home screen > Style you'll be able to select a new wallpaper or screen scrolling effect.

In the sub-section Layout you can also decide whether you'd like to display your apps by name or upload date, as well as adjust the grid size so your apps are better distributed across your screen. If you are in the mood for a little spring cleaning, you can also click Hide apps to get rid of those apps you don't want to use. With the recent Nougat update the LG G5 has new themes you can use, with even more available for download from the LG store.

Even accessing these customization options is a piece of cake. All you need to do is press for a few seconds on an empty spot on the home screen and the customization options will open.

Back to black - or whatever you prefer, the choice is yours! / © AndroidPIT

Change the display size

Thanks to the arrival of Nougat you can now resize the screen on your G5. Go to the dedicated menu and click on Display size. Just use the slide bar at the base of the screen and you'll be able to customize the size of the displayed items.

Some objects may be closer than they appear thanks to this. / © AndroidPIT

Customize the settings list

Open the Settings and clicking on the three dots in the upper right-hand corner. From there you'll be able to change the menu display. Using the List view option the menu will then take on a more orderly look.

View your settings whichever way you prefer. / © AndroidPIT

Change the language settings

Here again Nougat has come to the rescue and simplified things considerably. Just access the Settings menu and you can add the system languages you want by a drag and drop.

LG speaks your language, so now you can too. / © AndroidPIT

Customize your ringtones

The G5 also allows you to set individual ringtones for all your incoming calls. Through the dedicated function, available on Settings > Sound > Ringtone ID you can decide whether to use a different ringtone for incoming calls from your favorite numbers or any of your contacts.

All you have to do is listen to know who's calling. / © AndroidPIT

Camera

Take photos with your hand or voice

This is fun: f you’re shooting in Auto or Manual mode, tap the gear icon and then the face. This enables the wonderfully named Cheese Shutter, which automatically takes a picture when you say “cheese”, “kimchi”, “smile”, “whiskey” or “LG”. Stick with cheese.

If the Cheese Shutter is too, er, cheesy, you can also take a picture with a hand gesture. Hole your hand up with an open palm and you’ll see a box appear around it on your LG’s screen. Make your hand into a fist and a three-second countdown begins; do it twice and you get four quick shots for fast moving subjects. Remember to move your hand out of the way before the countdown finishes.

You don't need to press any buttons to take a picture. Just use the Cheese Shutter. No, really. / © AndroidPIT

Use the twin cameras to take great shots

Where almost all smartphones have a single rear-facing camera, the LG G5 has two - and that means it’s capable of doing very interesting things. There’s a standard camera with 16 MP and a normal field of view, and there’s an 8 MP one with a wide angle of 135 degrees, which is wider than your eyes’ field of vision. You can switch between lenses by tapping the triangular icons at the bottom of the camera app, and it’s fun to experiment with each lens to get a feel for what they do. Wide angle shooting is particularly useful for taking group photos and landscapes.

Shooting in RAW enables you to perfect images after you've taken them, for example by making dark images brighter. / © AndroidPIT

Shoot in RAW

Professional photographers know all about the RAW format: it stores image data without messing with it, enabling you to set things such as exposure and white balance later. Your G5 can shoot in RAW too: just tap the three-dot settings icon in the camera app and select Manual. In manual mode you can also set the shutter speed, aperture and ISO, just like on a “real” camera.

Take a screenshot

There are a couple of ways you can take a screenshot with the G5:

Press the Home button and low volume button at the same time

Slide the drop down menu and click on Capture+. You'll also be able to customize your images with this option.

Capture+ lets you take a screenshot and customize it instantly. / © AndroidPIT

Exploit the wide angle

Thanks to the second main camera of 8 MP and 135 degree lens you are able to capture a wider shot. To do this, just run the camera and click on the icon with three trees. You'll see the display change automatically.

RAW mode and wide angle at your disposal! / © AndroidPIT

Simplifying the camera interface

You can also decide how much you want to simplify the camera interface for the G5. If you want to get rid of the different items that are displayed on the screen when you open the app, just click on the three dots at the top right-hand corner and click Simple. Alternatively you can use the Auto or Manual modes, which were designed with more experienced photographers in mind.

LG G5 Friends

The launch of the G5 by LG was timed to coincide with the release of a series of new products from the South Korean manufacturer, LG Friends. LG Friends are a series of companion devices for the G5, all designed to enhance the user experience. Two of these devices are the LG 360 CAM and LG CAM Plus.

In addition to giving your device some added photographic tools, the real advantage of the LG CAM Plus is the additional 1,200 mAh worth of battery it will bring to your G5. The addition of high quality speaker also optimizes the audio, but overall the CAM Plus fails to actually deliver on its promise of enhancing the user experience. It is cumbersome to install, and then cumbersome to handle. If you are interested in installing this little friend on your LG G5, you should consider if it's really worth it.

The LG CAM Plus in action. / © AndroidPIT

360-degree photos and videos have grown in popularity over the past 12 months, and the LG 360 CAM is LG's attempt to find its place in the market. The 134 gram device has been designed with photo and video enthusiasts in mind, giving you an option of either a 180-degree or 360-degree photo or video. It's currently available on Amazon for $109.99, so it can be seen as a cheaper alternative to the GoPro Hero 5. You can have a look at what the 360 CAM can do here: