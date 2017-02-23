This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
#MWC17 2 min read No comments

LG G6 and Huawei P10: press renders leaked

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

A few days before their official unveiling on Sunday, February 26, the LG G6 and Huawei P10 are showing themselves online in press renders. These images are consistent with previous leaks, leading us to believe they're legitimate. There won't be any surprises about what these devices look like when they're presented at MWC.

Thanks to the famous leaker Evan Blass, we can see all the sides of both the Huawei P10 and LG G6.

A Huawei P10 without surprises

The Huawei P10 appears in its dark grey or black variant in the image. The fingerprint reader will be on the front of the phone for the second time, after the Porsche Design edition of the Mate 9. The Chinese manufacturer has also kept its dual rear camera and maintained its partnership with Leica. The smartphone looks sleek and the bezel is very thin. 

The Huawei P10 should also be offered in other colors, including blue, green and gold. The Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 will be featured on the device. It should ship with a Kirin 960 processor, 4 to 6 GB of RAM and 32 to 128 GB of internal storage.

androidpit huawei p10 press render
And here is the Huawei P10! © Evleaks

The LG G6 conforms to previous rumors

Like the Huawei P10, the LG G6 also has the dual rear camera (13 MP), but the fingerprint reader is located on the back. Its 5.7-inch screen (with an unprecedented 18:9 ratio) takes up almost the entire front surface. The LG G6 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 821 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat and IP67 certification.

androidpit lg g6 render leak
And here is the LG G6! © Evleaks

Which do you like more? Are you looking forward to seeing what comes out of this year's MWC? Let us know in the comments below.

