LG G6: US release date leaked

The LG G6 is expected to make its debut at MWC in Barcelona during the South Korean firm's press event on February 26. But until now, the launch date of the device was unknown. Now, VentureBeat has just obtained "planning material" regarding the LG G6 that reveals the upcoming flagship's US launch date.

The device will be made available in South Korea before anywhere else, on March 9. US customers aren't so lucky, as they will have to wait almost a month. The LG G6 will go on sale in the US on April 7 nationwide. We expect it to be available on all major carriers. This would mean the G6 will be available before its rival, the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is expected to go on sale later in the month.

The latest renders of the LG G6. / © AndroidPure

LG has confirmed the G6 won't be modular like its predecessor, the G5, since this aspect wasn't popular among customers. The G6 is expected to be dust and water resistant and be powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor and Android 7.0 Nougat. LG has teased a new 5.7-inch display with an unusual QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 2,880, and an 18:9 aspect ratio, which could be featured in the G6.

Recent leaked images of the LG G6 show two color variants, silver and black, and a brushed metal design on the back. Despite all of the many leaks about the LG G6, LG is confirming very little officially. The MWC event invitation, which was sent out by the company, is a great example of this. Take a look at it below.

Revealing very little, LG just calls it a "big screen". / © LG

Will you purchase a LG G6? Or are you planning to wait for the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments!