LG G6: wired for sound

It is difficult to make a phone that can appeal to everyone. Most manufacturers are trying to make high-end smartphones with no weaknesses - devices that are perfect all-rounders. Battery life and camera quality often get the focus, while audio quality tends to get left behind. LG addressed this on the V20, and now the LG G6 will get a new 32-bit Quad DAC.

For its next high-end flagship, LG intends to make sound quality a priority. This endeavor can trace its beginnings to the V20, which had a Quad DAC that allowed for not just better sound quality, but also support for audio compression formats like FLAC.

The Korean manufacturer replicates this experience with his G6. This new 32-bit Quad DAC manages the right and left channels separately to offer a more balanced sound. At least this is what the company says should happen in theory. The new DAC should also be able to bring down distortion levels to 0.0002 percent. We will have to test this for ourselves to see if the difference is truly noticeable.

The V20 already had a Quad DAC. © AndroidPIT

Does the Quad DAC really make a difference on the V20? To hear a real improvement in sound quality on the V20, you have to wear a high-end headset. As for the experience with the speaker, more people are getting portable Bluetooth speakers for music since the quality and volume are obviously higher.

We will have more details on the new Quad DAC when the device is presented at MWC at the end of the month, and also when we've had a chance to test it.

Is sound quality important to you? Or are other factors a much higher priority? Let us know in the comments.