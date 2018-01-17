LG and time to market: a lesson still not learned

If there is one thing that LG got wrong last year it's timing. The V30, despite being one of the best devices on the market, lost some opportunities because of its late launch. Unfortunately, it seems that LG still hasn't learned from its mistakes, since the G7, according to the latest rumors, will arrive in April.

The sad fate of G6, Q6 and V30

Timing matters, for some brands more than others. Some manufacturers can afford to release devices or features after other manufacturers without it having a negative impact on sales. Others are not so lucky, and I think LG is one of them.

I don't question the brand's experience, nor the quality of the devices it released on the market last year. Because it must be admitted that the G6, Q6 and V30 are all good smartphones, with great overall quality and performance. And all three of them did somehow standout, at least at the launch: the G6 introduced an 18:9 display (which was later integrated in other flagships from OnePlus, Huawei and Samsung), the Q6 presented itself as the mini, cheaper version of the G6 (although at the time of the Q6's launch, the G6's price had fallen to match the price of the Q6, making it a bad deal) and the V30 totally won me over.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia The V30 is the best smartphone ever made by LG. What do you think? 50 50 4 participants

And then? What happened to these three contenders? They are a bit lost in the crowd. They haven't managed to win over users the way the brand had hoped. And this is the ultimate goal to be achieved: to be liked well enough to end up in users' pockets. This wasn't the case for the G6, which unfortunately did not manage to balance the accounts of the mobile division, and even the Q6 and V30 were not able to stir up fanfare. Competition is fierce and for a device priced in the same range as the Q6, around $300-350, there's a lot of competition. The V30 could have done better with the camera, at least with the point and shoot, which is of most interest to most users. Of course, the V30 still has time to redeem itself, but 2017 has come to a close, and it came onto the market too late.

Would a better camera convince you to buy it? / © AndroidPIT

New year, same mistakes?

Having said that, we hoped LG had learned the lesson on timing, but... apparently that is not the case. The latest rumors say that the G7 (assuming for now that this will be the official name of the successor to the G6) will be produced in March and will arrive on the market in April. Yes, April, two months after MWC.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia Launching the G7 in April means LG will lose user attention to the new Samsung and Huawei devices. What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

At MWC, Samsung and Huawei will present their latest and greatest, and we know what they're capable of. The buzz around the Galaxy S9 is growing, while the P20 promises a camera module made up of three sensors. In short, neither Huawei nor Samsung are getting caught up waiting for the G7 to arrive.

Which phablet would you choose? Choose “LG V30” or “Galaxy Note 8”. close You picked undefined!

What would your friends choose?

share VS 19 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

8 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

It's not by chance that the main rivals of the V30 are the Note 8 and Mate 10 Pro. Releasing the G7 in April will ensure the high-performance Snapdragon 845 can make its way on board, though arriving later than the compatition won't be a help to the manufacturer, which is already having some difficulty getting noticed. The S9 and S9 Plus, which will be presented at MWC in Barcelona, will have the latest processor from Qualcomm (at least the US version will, others will have the equivalent high-performance Exynos 9810), while the P20 will have the AI-centered Kirin processor.

The G7 will probably have an iris scanner. / © AndroidPIT

Hitting the market in April won't help the G7 stand out among its rivals. In order to get noticed, the G7 should come with a smaller price tag to get a bit more attention. Even a bit of work on the user interface could help, as it's starting to look a bit outdated compared to the competition. That's a matter of personal taste, though. The South Korean firm continues to offer interesting audio features, but these don't seem to be a deciding factor for most users. So, it's rumored that the brand will refresh the look of the G7. We'll have to wait and see what LG is capable of, because Samsung isn't expected to change things up with the design of the S9.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia Launching at the right time could boost sales of the G7. What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

In your opinion, what should LG do to boost sales of their new devices? What would make you choose Samsung or Huawei over an LG smartphone?