LG G7 to feature iris scanner, but not like Samsung's

In 2017, LG released two excellent devices on the market: the V30 and the G6. Both feature a fingerprint reader on the back and a front face recognition system via the forward-facing camera. For 2018, however, it seems that the brand wants to introduce the iris scanner on its G7.

LG G7: Iris scanner instead of fingerprint reader?

The fingerprint reader is no longer a novelty; on the contrary, it almost seems as if brands are looking for a way out. It will probably be a gradual development and not followed by everyone, a bit like removing the headphone jack, I suppose.

The alternatives to the fingerprint reader are already in circulation, one of which is the Face ID integrated on iPhone X, the other the iris scanner adopted by Samsung on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8. The last rumors in the pipline suggest that LG will also follow the latter path, but using a different solution to its rival.

The LG patent shows a sensor that acts as both a front camera and an iris scanner. There is no infrared LED like the one found on Samsung devices, but a single all-in-one module that can be used for both selfies and unlocking the device. A space-saving solution that we will probably see on the G7.

An all-in-one module to unlock the G7 with a glance. / © Gizmochina

LG could thus totally ditch the fingerprint reader or retain both, to give users a choice.

LG G7: What else do we know?

For the moment we don't have images of the G7, and on the specification side we only know that it should hold a Snapdragon 845 processor. The G7 will probably use a 18:9 format display similar to the one mounted on the V30.

There first quarter of 2018 will offer many opportunities for LG to reveal more about the G7. The new smartphone could be shown in January at CES or, at the latest, in Barcelona during MWC.

What would you like to find on the G7? What should LG do in your opinion to make users fall in love with its future flagships?