LG G7 ThinQ battery test: leaves a lot to be desired

The new LG G7 ThinQ has to face tough competition with respect to all the components that make up a smartphone. The battery is one of the major components. Find out how the LG G7 ThinQ fared in our battery test.

Before we get started, let me briefly review the key data. The LG G7 ThinQ has 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery is built into the phone. The device can be charged quickly via a cable or USB type-C or wirelessly via an appropriate Qi charging station, which is available for a few extra dollars, since LG doesn’t supply one.

But the pure capacity of the battery doesn’t say anything about the amount of screen time you’ll end up getting at the end of the day. After all, devices also have other components that affect the battery life, including the display. LG used an IPS panel for the G7 ThinQ, while most top smartphones use OLED technology. This certainly has its advantages, including in terms of energy consumption.

The slim LG G7 ThinQ even has room for a Qi charging coil. / © AndroidPIT

In the PCMark benchmark, which takes into account various everyday aspects like the display and editing pictures and videos as well as scrolling through text on websites. Although a benchmark is and remains far removed from everyday life, it at least provides numbers that have reasonable values for the sake of comparison.

Our LG G7 ThinQ test devices didn’t make it easy for us during our benchmark tests, since the app crashed again and again at the point where the result was displayed. With the help of a stopwatch, however, it was possible to determine a result. At 50 percent brightness and an inserted SIM card, the LG G7 ThinQ achieved a result of 6 hours and 40 minutes in PC Mark’s battery test.