Better late than never: LG G7 ThinQ gets Android 9 Pie

After a long wait, the time has finally come: LG has started rolling out the update to Android 9 Pie for the G7 ThinQ in Europe.

Approximately five months after the new Android version for the LG G7 ThinQ was delivered in the manufacturer's home country, the South Korean manufacturer is now also beginning distribution in Europe. This was reported by the first users from the Czech Republic, Poland and Italy. In the UK, the update should start in the coming days as well.

As usual, however, the update is rolled out in waves over-the-air, which means that users of the G7 ThinQ may have to wait different lengths of time to see it crop up. But users should not hope for big optical changes: LG's overturned user interface keeps almost everything the same. The opportunity to introduce a new UI, as Samsung did with the very successful One UI, has unfortunately not been taken by LG.

It took LG three quarters of a year to distribute the latest Android version for its former flagship / © AndroidPIT

The update to Android 9 Pie for the LG G7 ThinQ is about 1.4 GB large and should, therefore, be downloaded via a stable Wi-Fi connection. The download package also includes the security patch from May 2019.

In April 2018, LG opened its "Global Software Upgrade Center" in South Korea, thus raising hopes for faster Android updates worldwide. But unfortunately, apart from the security updates, the manufacturer still delivers updates for its flagship models much more slowly than many competitors. The situation for its mid-range phones is even darker.