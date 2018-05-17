This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

LG G7 ThinQ performance review: up for the challenge

Authored by: Hans-Georg Kluge

The LG G7 ThinQ has one of the most powerful processors currently available in an Android smartphone: a Snapdragon 845. We put the LG G7 through its paces with the 3DMark and Geekbench benchmark tests to find out what it's capable of.

We are used to top performance from high-end smartphones. All the more so as chipsets like the Snapdragon 835 or, more recently, the Snapdragon 845 break all the records for Android smartphones. How would the high performance chip in our pre-production LG G7 perform? Very well, in fact.

With regular games, the G7 doesn't struggle at all. Even after a few rounds of Riptide GP Renegade at the highest detail level, the G7 only gets lukewarm. Other games also run completely smoothly and without issues. There is no doubt: The Snapdragon 845 can take any challenge you can throw at it with modern games right now.

The G7's notch doesn't interfere with gaming. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

So, the G7 would be a good choice for gamers, at least in terms of performance. Here the mono loudspeaker, which points downwards, is an important consideration though. Especially when playing games, it can be too easily covered up, which considerably impairs the sound. The notch, on the other hand, does not interfere when playing: full-screen apps do not protrude beyond the notch line, so no content is cut off.

Benchmark reveals quick throttling

There is a problem revealed in the benchmarks. The demanding benchmark 3DMark Slingshot challenges the chip so much that the G7 heats up noticeably. This goes so far that several runs done in a row delivered continuously diminishing results. However, only the Slingshot benchmark was affected, which is known to overtax even the most modern smartphone chips.

Slingshot benchmark: Three rounds

 
  Vulkan OpenGL 3.1 OpenGL 3.0
Round 1 3,378 4,328 5,622
Round 2 3,117 3,859 4,751
Round 3 3,066 3,806 4,575

This shows that the Snapdragon 845 can only hold its maximum performance for a few minutes, then the LG G7 gets throttled. Slingshot, however, is explicitly designed to push chipsets to the limits of the future. For today's games, the LG G7 doesn't need any throttling.

LG G7 benchmark score comparisons

In direct comparison with the current high end, the LG G7 still has to admit defeat. Above all the Sony Xperia XZ2 clearly outperforms the G7. So let's talk about the benchmark figures just before the end.

LG G7 benchmark scores

  LG G7 ThinQ Pixel 2 XL Huawei P20 Pro Galaxy S9 (FullHD+) Galaxy S9+ (QHD+) Sony Xperia XZ2
Geekbench CPU
Single core
 2,444 1,867 1,920 3,645 3,771* 2,412
Geekbench CPU
Multicore
 8,861 6,291 6,780 8,820 8,923* 8,420
3D Mark
Sling Shot ES 3.1
 3,859 3,571 2,972 3,274 3,257 4,679
3D Mark
Sling Shot ES 3.0
 4,751 4,714 3,346 3,873 3,910 6,140
3D Mark
Ice Storm Unlimited ES 2.0
 57,060 37,844 30,602 38,488 38,302 63,589
PassMark Memory
(RAM)
 12,316 13,836 14,087 24,721 24,164 12,418
PassMark Disk
(Storage)
 73,374 47,759 64,144 72,538 67,765 73,208

*Resolution has no effect on performance.

LG G7: Powerful but quickly throttled

The benchmark values of the LG G7 are below the bar set by the Sony Xperia XZ2 for a Snapdragon 845. The fact that the G7 is quick to throttle is surprising. However, it should be noted that we are dealing with a pre-production model whose software could still be optimized.

But, those who look away from the pure benchmark results will soon see: The LG G7 delivers top performance and can hardly be stopped. The throttling seen in the benchmark is not an issue even in the most taxing of current games.

Note that the measurement values can still change with the final software. We will re-test the G7 with the final software at a later date. 

