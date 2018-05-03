LG G7 ThinQ: which carriers will have it, and when?
LG's new flagship, the G7 ThinQ, has been revealed, and we've been getting to know this bright star as we embark on our review process. If you're looking to get your hands on the new LG, even though the price is yet unknown, we can already answer a few questions about carrier availability.
LG has historically shied away from direct sales in the US but a press release from the Korean company reassured us that the G7 ThinQ should be out "in the coming days" in South Korea, with North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia to follow. You can sign up to receive additional information on price and availability on LG's website.
Although we're waiting for the official pricing, some carriers have already set their own specific dates for pre-order and general availability. We take a look at the details from the different carriers below.
Sprint
Sprint is being quite upfront about the availability of the LG G7 ThinQ. The phone will be available from June 1st, with pre-orders opening May 25th. Sprint customers can also enjoy a Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account.
T-Mobile
So far there's been no concrete information from T-Mobile except that the G7 ThinQ will be available from them "later this spring". Presumably, given the merger with Sprint, it wouldn't be too far behind its new partner.
U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular isn't as big as the other carriers, but it won't be overlooked when it comes to the new G series. The new flagship will be available from them on June 1st, both online and in stores.
Verizon
Verizon took to Twitter to address the availability of the LG G7 ThinQ. Pre-orders start just a day before Sprint.
The new LG G7 ThinQ is coming to Verizon, featuring an intelligent AI-assisted camera, super-bright 6.1" display and a brilliant dual-speaker sound system. Preorder yours starting May 24
AT&T
So far, there hasn't been a peep from AT&T about the new LG. It might be that the operator doesn't consider the new device worth making a fuss about, but we'll keep you updated with anything we hear about the availability of the G7 ThinQ as it comes.
I really like this phone & what is offered. But for myself the battery at 3000mamp kills it for me. If a phone doesn't have at least a 3500mamp battery I won't purchase. My s8+ gets 6to7 SOT so I doubt the g7 can match that. LG'S UI is another downside. The upside the display at 1,000nits, the wide angle camera, the 32bitDac, & the boom box sound all are very nice features. But I think the size of the battery will hold this phone back!