LG G8: new feature to deliver sound over the display
With the G7 ThinQ, LG used the cavity inside the smartphone to improve the sound. According to the latest rumours, the manufacturer of the LG G8 goes one step further and does not need any real loudspeakers at all.
The G8 is expected to be LG's first flagship smartphone of the year and will come with a very special feature. This is what Steve Hemmerstoffer, a well-informed tipster in the past, claims to have learned from his sources. According to them, the LG G8's big innovation is called "Sound in Display".
According to my sources, #LGG8 will feature Sound on Display (SoD) technology...— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 3, 2019
It's not the first time you've heard of the technology: With the Crystal Sound OLED TVs, LG already relies on the technology and does not install a traditional loudspeaker in the televisions. Instead, the sound is generated by a so-called "exciter", which uses the display as a loudspeaker membrane. This provides a crystal-clear sound corresponding to the name, but lacks bass, at least on the TVs. However, the vibration itself is not visible.
However, the vibration is noticeable, so it remains questionable how LG will implement the technology in the G8. In contrast to OLED TVs, the smartphone display is squeezed into a relatively tight corset, which means that the vibration is also transmitted to the housing and may feel unpleasant in the long run.
Will it even replace the normal loudspeaker or should the technology only be used for telephoning? For the latter, one could indeed eliminate the upper bezel, thanks to meanwhile various possibilities to accommodate the front camera. But does this require special technology? Because even in the narrow edges of the frame, more and more smartphones can easily fit the earcup.
When will the LG G8 be released?
It will probably be a few months before LG introduces the G8. Until then, however, the manufacturer will certainly whet the appetite for the smartphone again with small teasers. We are curious whether the sound in display technology will be one of them.
What do you think of the technology? Do you think it makes sense to give the loudspeaker such attention in terms of features? Write us in the comments what you hope to see from the LG G8!
No comments