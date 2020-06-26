Headphone revolution: these true wireless earbuds clean themselves

It is a taboo subject, let's face it, no matter how clean your ears are, many in-ear headphones sometimes look, well... disgusting after wearing them. LG is currently in the mood for revolution and is presenting a new smartphone design as well as new true-wireless earbuds that come in a special carry case with a self-cleaning cleaning function.

Back in school, I didn't mind sharing my old Sony Discman headphones with my best friend on the playground. But my painless childhood is over and I would never insert strange headphones into my ear canal today. I don't know if LG's innovation will change that, but the new feature of the LG Tone Free sounds promising for your own use as well.

The new TWS headphones have a charging case that uses ultraviolet light (UV) to rid the small plugs of bacteria and germs - just like the various mobile phone cleaning pods you can buy online. This means that the headphones in the case clean themselves while charging and the hypoallergenic silicone gel that the attachments are made of is cleaned regularly.

In an official announcement, LG emphasized its cooperation with British company Meridian Audio. According to the company, the two new LG models (HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6) use Meridian's HPS (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology, which is designed to deliver a more targeted sound experience directly into the ear canal. We will definitely have to give these a good listen when we finally get our hands on a review sample.

The new LG Tone Free in black. / © LG

The two models are identical in construction. Only the HBS-FN6 have the self-cleaning "UVnano" charging case. Both charging cases can fully charge the in-ears three times, providing another 18 hours of power for music playback or phone calls in addition to the six hours you get in the earbuds themselves.

LG Tone Free specs at a glance:

Headphone dimensions: 1.6 x 3.3 x 2.5 centimetres

Charging case dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 2.8 centimetres

Battery: headphones: 55 mAh per earbud/charging case: 390 mAh

Quick charge: One hour of playback in 5 minutes of charging

Battery life: talk time up to 5 hours/playback time up to 6 hours (headphones) plus 18 hours (charging case)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth Audio Codecs: SBC/AAC

Drivers: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: Yes

Compatibility: Android/iOS

In July, LG plans to launch the two new true-wireless headphone variants onto the market. The headphones will cost €149 in Europe. Both models come in black or white. When you buy the new LG Velvet, which David has already tested for you, the headphones will be included for free as part of a special offer.

I really like LG's innovative spirit in the smartphone and headphone sector at the moment, do you like it too? Let us know below the line.