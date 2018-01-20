This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

LG V30 with improved AI chip could be the star of LG's appearance at the MWC

Authored by: Shu On Kwok

The Mobile World Congress 2018 is coming closer and closer and the mobile communications industry is preparing everything for the largest trade fair in the industry. It appears that LG has changed their plans at short notice. Since the G7 is apparently back on the drawing board, the star at LG’s stand in Barcelona will be a version of the V30 expanded with artificial intelligence.

Traditionally, one of the annual MWC highlights is a G-Series LG smartphone, but this year it looks very much like the G7 will not be presented in Barcelona. According to Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG, the top smartphone lacks a unique selling point.

Which #MWC18 highlight will take the place of the G7?

The still very young high-end V30 smartphone from LG, with its focus on videographers, could close the gap with a brand new version. According to an industry source from the Korean Herald, LG is going to work on a V30 model with artificial intelligence. Will the name for this third version be the V30+ α? It would certainly fit into LG's AI strategy for 2018. LG made an announcement at CES 2018 regarding the new ThinQ Smart-TV-Lineup, which will come with the 9 or 7 processor. The processors are designed to improve the image and color quality of the OLED and nanocell panels on smart TVs.

The V30 is not just for the eyes, but for the ears too, thanks to the Quad DAC. / © AndroidPIT

For an LG V30+ α modified chip could possibly be used. The question is: what could this chip do? Currently, AI chips are mainly used for image and scene recognition in camera apps. The possibilities with this technology are becoming more and more advanced, and it could be that the LG V30+ α will come with an optimized camera. At CES, LG announced that it will focus more on artificial intelligence as it develops the ThinQ brand. In addition, the company's own AI ambitions should stand out clearly from the competition. A V30+ α would be the first AI-powered smartphone within LG's ThinQ strategy.

What do you think LG has in store for the third version of the LGV30? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Source: Korean Herald

