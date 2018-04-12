The LG V35 ThinQ has no secrets left

LG had initially planned to introduce new smartphones only when necessary . However, a few months after this decision, it turns out that the brand will present not only a new model for the G range, the LG G7 ThinQ, but also a new model for the V range: the V35 ThinQ.

As strange as LG's strategy may be, the release of a ThinQ V35 could be certain if exclusive information from Android Headlines, is true. The site has listed many of the features of the upcoming phone.

LG follows the trend with a 6-inch, 18:9 format screen

Apparently, the device should "fit in the palm of your hand". The handling of the device should be improved, making it light weight and easy to use with one hand, which in theory, could be hard to achieve with a 6-inch 18:9 ratio screen.

Nevertheless, the chosen display size is not surprising. The 18:9 format screens have become the new fashion, and LG wouldn't take a risk on anything otherwise. To the annoyance of some (but not everybody) the screen could offer a notch, but we can't rule out the possibility that LG will allow users to toggle the notch using the software interface. If you didn't know already, this is one of the features available on the preview version of Android P.

The vision angles of the LG V30 were a little disappointing, hopefully the V35 ThinQ will be better. © / AndroidPIT

LG haven't neglected audio

Regarding audio, LG has taken inspiration from the V30, and is likely to offer a Quad DAC High 32 bit from ESS, aka the DAC Sabre 9228. As far as voice is concerned, this device would (like the G7) have a voice recognition system that, among other things, would be useful for using the advanced Google Assistant commands that should be present.

V35 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ could share the same camera

Again, nothing surprising here - the V35 ThinQ will have a dual camera. Android Headlines stated that it will have the same camera as the LG G7 ThinQ with two 16MP sensors, one with an f/1.6 aperture and a 10-bit HDR compatibility, and the other would have a 107° wide angle.

In use, both devices could offer the same features (AI Cam, Google Lens, etc.), reusing some of the features of the LG V30. What's also interesting is the 'superpixels' concept, as it would allow the two new devices to improve the quality of photos taken in poor lighting conditions.

Opinion by Benoit Pepicq LG's strategy is not easy to follow What do you think? 50 50 13 participants

How will LG use Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence has been the focus of smartphone manufacturers for some time now, with each using it in a different way to achieve certain goals: optimizing the camera, assistant, or phone performance, for example. As part of the V35 ThinQ, AI will have its focus in the camera to manage brightness, along with AI cam and Google Lens.

Of course, it will be present in other areas, but we'll have to wait for further information from the brand itself. As for the software interface, LG announced that is has created an office dedicated to updates to ensure more frequent monitoring, which should affect all LG devices, old and new.

No doubt more and more details will start to come as the device is rumored to be presented on May 2.

What are your thoughts about the LG V35 ThinQ so far?