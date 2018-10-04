LG V40 launched with first quintuple camera design

The LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras and a notched display is official. As we have all been expecting, the smartphone comes with the latest high-end hardware with LG's special features. But of course, the main focus is on that triple camera on the back of the V40. Exclusive: LG V40 spec sheet reveals 5 cameras and stereo Boombox

LG V30 vs LG G7 ThinQ: two LGs duke it out

Have you ever heard of CERBER? Choose “No, I have never.” or “Yes, I have.”. VS 18102 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

3007 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help. Even the design of the latest LG smartphone has stayed the same: The 6.4-inch OLED display (QHD+) is in 19.5:9 format. It has a notch and slightly wider edges and a slightly thicker chin. It is in a waterproof casing with a metal frame and a glass back. The back of the V40 is curved and houses the triple camera and the fingerprint sensor. Compared to its predecessor, not much has changed in terms of design. / © LG The camera is also the real star of the LG V40 and marks the biggest difference between this and the LG G7. A normal 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.5 aperture, 78° angle) has a lower resolution than the one in the G7, but its pixels are 40 percent larger and should, therefore, capture more light. A wide-angle sensor with 16 megapixels (f/1.9 aperture, 107° angle) is added as well as and a telephoto lens with 12 megapixels (f/2.4 aperture, 45° angle) for double optical zoom. Triple cameras with more than just AI With this triple camera setup and the dual camera at the front, the LG V40 currently offers the greatest variety when it comes to taking photos in a variety of ways. Of course, the manufacturer has also thought about special features. For example, it is possible to add a thumbnail view in the camera app that displays the fields of view of the three different cameras. LG focuses on the triple camera with the V40. / © LG If you still can't choose the right camera, there is also a Triple Shot feature. When the shutter button is pressed, a photo is taken with all three cameras and users can then select their favorite. In addition, an animation with zoom effect is created on it, but as you can see on this video by MKBHD, it looks rather weak.

According to a first review by The Verge, the function will be more of a nice gimmick than something really useful, since the shots are not taken at the same time, but one after the other. Even small movements of the subject or the photographer can worsen the result. The main camera is reported to sharpen colors too strongly but we won’t know for sure how this performs compared to the high-end competition until we can do our own tests. The same applies to the dual front camera, which consists of an 8-megapixel sensor (f/1.9 aperture, 80° angle) and a 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture, 90° angle).