The LG V40 will create a storm late summer

LG's release strategy is somewhat difficult to follow. Not so long ago, the brand stated that it would release devices only when necessary, but it has several phones in the works that are due for release this year. The latest tells us when we can expect the successor to the V30 to arrive.

It's storming in at the end of summer

Enough with the bad puns. If you're an avid follower of LG, you'll know we're talking about the V40's code name: Storm. A strong name, so LG should deliver a device to match. We know this thanks to reliable leaker Evan Blass, who also gave us some more gossip regarding the release of the brand's lineup this year:

LG V40 is codenamed Storm. pic.twitter.com/fNqLUdNzsP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

So if you're dying to get your hands on the V40, you will have to wait until the end of summer, or even the beginning of fall and the presentation could be at IFA 2018 in Berlin, considering this is where LG held its event for the release of the V30. If you have your eye on the V35 ThinQ or the G7 ThinQ, they will arrive a little sooner, with the G7 landing May 2.

What else do we know about the V40? Not a lot at this stage, but we can expect improved AI functionality, a feature that was highlighted by LG at MWC this year, as well as the ThinQ name. We'll keep you updated with all the details as they roll in.

What do you think about LG's upcoming V40 flagship? Leave a comment.