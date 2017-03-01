LG Watch Sport hands-on review: a smartwatch saved by Android Wear 2.0

Launched in early February in conjunction with the launch of Android Wear 2.0, the LG Watch Sport is one of two new smartwatches from the South Korean manufacturer. Developed in partnership with Google, the Watch Sport is, as the name suggests, the model intended for a sporty crowd. Since it was presented at the LG booth at MWC 2017, we were able to do a hands-on review. Here are our first impressions.

LG Watch Sport design and build quality

The Watch Sport is an imposing watch (perhaps a little bit too much so) that is difficult to hide at 14.2 mm thick. Right away, it is apparent that this smartwatch will be more suitable for users who have big wrists and like to show off their watch. It features a slightly larger screen (1.3 inches) than the LG Watch Style (1.2 inches) and a much more robust design due to its specs, which translates to more weight (89 grams).

The LG Watch Sport isn't small or discreet. © AndroidPIT

Since it is aimed at athletes, the watch uses resistant, durable materials and has an IP68 certification, which ensures that it is waterproof. The smartwatch is not a piece of jewelry but a fitness watch. It offers a matte stainless steel case which is attached to a rubbery-plastic strap that doesn't hold sweat odors. In use, one quickly notices the stiffness of the band. And, unlike the LG Watch Style, this one can not be changed since it integrates some sensors necessary for the operation of the watch.

The band is not interchangeable. © AndroidPIT

On the wrist, the Watch Sport is nevertheless comfortable and rather pleasant, despite its bulky size. The plastic of the bracelet seems to be of good quality and does not stick to the skin, an important thing for users who like sports.

On the side, there is a rotating knob in the center, similar to what Apple offers on its smartwatch. Two other side buttons are present. They can be programmed for the app of your choice, but by default, they are shortcuts to the fitness application and to Android Pay.

The heart rate sensor is present at the back of the smartwatch. © AndroidPIT

Finally, this model has a microphone and a speaker for making telephone calls, plus a SIM card slot so you can do so independently of a smartphone.