Android Wear 2.0: the LG Watch Sport and Style are official

Is the smartwatch market dead ? Google doesn't seem to think so, as it has just released a new version of its Android Wear operating system. The company collaborated with LG to create two new smartwatches to showcase the OS, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. Here are the details on the devices, which were designed to appeal to two different audiences.

LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style release date and price

Both the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style will be available for purchase on February 10 in the US, and in Canada and the UK in the weeks to follow. The LG Watch Sport is available for $379.99 from Verizon (or $329.99 with a 2-year contract). You will also be able to purchase it from the Google Store (unlocked for $349.99) and AT&T as well. The LG Watch Style is available now from $249.99 at Best Buy, and the Google Store. The Rose Gold variant will cost $279.99, a bit more than the Silver and Titanium variants.

LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style design and build quality

The two watches are circular in shape, like the vast majority of smartwatches today. The Watch Style is, however, much less bulky than the Watch Sport. They are 10.8 mm and 14.2 mm thick, respectively. The latter isn't just thicker, though. The Watch Sport is wider, has a better definition (480 x 480 as opposed to the Style's 360 x 360) and better specs. The Watch Sport has better battery life to match its more powerful specs too, with a 430 mAh battery compared to the Watch Style's 240 mAh battery.

On the left you can see the Watch Style smartwatches, and on the right you can see the larger Watch Sport smartwatches. / © LG / Google

LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style technical specifications

As the name suggests, the Sport model is designed for fitness enthusiasts while the Style model is a more typical, traditional smartwatch. The Sport model has an integrated heart rate sensor that you will not find on the Style model. One of the other notable features with both smartwatches is the integration of Google Assistant. This opens these smartwatches to a wider range of voice commands and features.

The Watch Sport has more features and better specs. / © LG / Google

In terms of specifications, the Sport Watch is the more powerful of the two. It boasts a slightly larger screen and a higher definition, 1.38 inches (480 × 480 pixels). There is also an additional 256 MB of RAM (768 vs. 512 MB), a larger battery (430 mAh) and IP68 dust and water resistance compared to IP67 for the Watch Style. This means that the Sport Watch can be submerged in water for long periods of time, which could be convenient for swimming.

Both smartwatches are equipped with wireless charging capabilities and Bluetooth to pair with your smartphone. The Sport model has the added advantage of including a 3G and 4G data modem for mobile Internet connectivity without the use of a paired smartphone. The LG Sport Watch and Style both come with an NFC chip, and can be used with Android Pay for mobile payments on NFC-enabled terminals.

LG Watch Sport LG Watch Style Display OLED 1.38 inches

480 x 480 pixels



OLED 1.2 inches

360 x 360 pixels



Processor 1.2 GHz quad-core

Snapdragon Wear 2100



1.2 GHz quad-core

Snapdragon Wear 2100



RAM 768 MB LPDDR3 512 MB LPDDR3 Memory 4 GB eMMC 4 GB eMMC Battery 430 mAh 240 mAh Connectivity IP68, LTE/3G /Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE / NFC IP67, Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Android Wear 2.0 with Google Assistant

Android Wear 2.0 is pre-installed on both LG smartwatches. Since Google has already announced that many older smartwatches will receive the update, you don't have to purchase a new smartwatch to get the benefits of Android Wear 2.0. Here is a list of all the older smartwatches that will get Android Wear 2.0, and details on the features it will bring, like Google Assistant.

Do you prefer the Style or the Sport? Are you excited about Android Wear 2.0 coming to older smartwatches too?