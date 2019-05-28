Limited Asus ZenFone 6 has 12 GB of RAM and 30-month warranty

Asus turns 30 and celebrates it with an anniversary smartphone. The ZenFone 6 Edition 30, limited to 3,000 units, will have 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. There's a 30-month warranty on top of that. The Limited Edition 30 will also differ cosmetically from the conventional ZenFone 6.

The Taiwanese tech group, Asus, is set to celebrate a proud 30 years. Its smartphone division is celebrating the milestone. The ZenFone 6 is getting the 'Edition 30', a limited special model. You can only buy the smartphone with the specially polished back 3,000 times; however, Asus did not announce when or where. Asus wants to provide the special model with a full 30-month manufacturer's warranty - its scope and exclusion criteria have not yet been mentioned either.

Edition 30 will have a specially sanded back. / © Asus

The ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 512 GB of internal storage has twice as much as the conventional top model of the series. Also, 12 GB of RAM clearly exceeds the usual maximum of 8 GB. The price of the Edition 30 has not been mentioned, but it should be noticeably higher than the 599 euros ($670) for the conventional top model. It should have been on the store shelves since 25 May, but in some regions it is still a long time coming - as is so often the case with Asus.

The rest of the hardware is the same as in the rest of the series: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset is up to date. The notch and the bezel-less 6.4-inch display is resistant to scratches and shocks thanks to the modern Gorilla Glass 6. The ingenious camera mechanism of the ZenFone 6 is also the same in the Edition 30. In selfie mode, the 48-megapixel main camera folds forward 180 degrees. The 5,000 mAh battery promises good battery life and Quick Charge 4.0 short charging times.

Asus wants to offer the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 globally for sale. The ZenFone 6 is regularly available in both the Spanish Asus shop and the French shop, although shipping to some other European regions is not offered.