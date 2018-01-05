Livestream: CES 2018, OnePlus 5T Sandstone White and Honor View 10

Happy New Year! Are you ready for something new? Today the center of our discussion will be the CES in Las Vegas, as well as some exciting news about the new Honor View 10 and OnePlus 5T in the Sandstone White version. Ready to check them out?

What is this all about?

A livestream for COM? Yes! As Fabi already explained to you in his first article of 2018, we will be working hard to bring you more videos to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends. Every week we will be live and available to talk with you all, so be sure to tune in at 12.30 pm US time, (or 5.30 pm if you are in the UK), and we will have a new topic to discuss with you. So don’t be shy and chat to us during our livestream, we're looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

What to expect

As mentioned, we will be talking you through the Honor View 10 and OnePlus 5T, as well as the CES in Las Vegas, of course! The American tech fair will be hosting a flood of news that will not only affect smartphones but many other electronic devices. Smart refrigerators, robots, and PCs are a few examples of what you can expect on the line-up. Though it may not seem as interesting as the MWC in Barcelona, we know that some great smartphones will appear in Nevada, and we want to let you know about them.

Yesterday, OnePlus opened 2018 with a new version of the OnePlus 5T that we want to show you, but this time we'll be live. Watch and listen, and don't hesitate to ask whatever questions you may have during our livestream.