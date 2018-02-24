This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

1 min read No comments

Livestream: MWC updates live from Barcelona

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

We know it's the weekend and you just want to relax on the sofa! And that's why we're coming at you live directly from Barcelona with the AndroidPIT livestream. With the big MWC show ready to commence, we want to talk to you about what's coming up at the event.

What will we talk about today?

Mobile World Congress 2018 is a massive tech fair which opens its doors to brands, journalists and mobile fanatics each year. There will be a ton of news announced during the Catalan show, but which events are we dying for? Which devices can we not wait to find out more about?

Let's hang out and talk together today, directly from the temporary AndroidPIT HQ in Barcelona. Though it will be 9 PM for us in Spain, for US viewers we'll be live at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST.

The livestream will happen today on our YouTube channel, or you can tune in on Facebook! See you then!

10 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 10 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home Wearables

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info