Livestream: Samsung is introducing its foldable smartphone today!
After years of numerous leaks, concepts, patent drawings and rumors, the time has finally come: Samsung is presenting its foldable smartphone at its developer conference. We'll tell you everything you need to know to follow the event live.
The Samsung Developer Conference begins today in San Francisco. An obligatory keynote will get things started, where Samsung will likely introduce the foldable Galaxy X, Infinity V or whatever else it might be called.
And of course you can follow the event via a livestream. It starts at 1:00 pm Eastern Time and is expected to last about 90 minutes. The speakers will include Samsung CEO DJ Koh himself, Dag Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer from the Mobile Devices Development Department, and the head of the AI Department Eui-Suk Chung.
This means that in all likelihood the foldable device won't be the only novelty that Samsung is likely to introduce. Announcements concerning the Bixby assistant, Samsung Pay, gaming and SmartThings, the platform for networking and controlling smart devices, are also expected.
In the sessions that follow for developers, there will be more information about Samsung Health, Samsung DeX, AR Emoji, Bixby Vision, Samsung Knox and of course Tizen OS. Our colleague Fabi is on the ground at SDC18 in San Francisco and will get the chance to hear all the important announcements first hand.
Is there anything you're particularly excited about? Is the folding smartphone at the top of your list or are you waiting for news about Bixby or AR emojis? Let us know in the comments section!
