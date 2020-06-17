Logitech wants to label the carbon footprint of its products by 2020

Logitech announced on Wednesday, June 17, that it will apply labels to inform its customers about the carbon footprint of its products. The first labels will be added to gaming products by the end of 2020 before being generalized across the entire Logitech catalog in 2025, reports The Verge.

"Just as nutrition labeling of food products evolved several years ago, we believe that carbon footprint should be a purchasing criterion for consumers who are interested," Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell told The Verge.

Here's what Logitech's carbon footprint logo will look like. / © Logitech

Carbon Footprint calculated internally

Thus, logos would be integrated into the packaging of Logitech products as well as on their online product sheets. They are expected to show consumers the amount of emissions from the product throughout its lifecycle, from the harvesting of raw materials through the manufacturing process to daily use once sold.

Logitech will calculate the carbon footprint of its products internally, but will work with third parties such as Natural Capital Partners and iPoint Group, consulting firms that help companies reduce their environmental impact.

Logitech's internal calculations will be submitted to an independent structure that will "verify and validate the carbon footprints calculated for each product against DEKRA certification standards," the manufacturer assures. Logitech will also share its methodology and protocol for measuring the carbon footprint online.

Now we just need to see what impact this logo will actually have on consumers of tech products. If this labeling is intended to be generalized to all tech players, there is no doubt that smartphone manufacturers, for example, will have to clean up their production lines.