Long live iPod Touch! Apple upgrades legendary device

No, the iPod touch isn't dead. Although many of us thought that Apple had given up its legendary device, Cupertino has just brought it back to life. Apple has just launched by surprise, and to the delight of its many fans, the updated version of the mythical iPod Touch with notable improvements.

Now the iPod Touch is equipped with the company's A10 Fusion chip - the same chip that was already mounted in the iPhone 7 - which offers greater performance and allows the device to deliver immersive Augmented Reality experiences as well as FaceTime group calls for the first time. But not only do improvements arrive on the processor side, this new iPod Touch comes with a version that extends its internal storage up to 256GB.

"We're making the lowest priced iOS device even better, twice as fast as before, with FaceTime group calls and augmented reality," said Greg Joswiak, vice president of product marketing at Apple.

The new iPod Touch comes in six different colors. / © Apple

The iPod Touch remains true to its original identity: the same 4-inch screen feature flanked by large edges, its start button (which many still miss on recent iPhone models and which is rumored to return on the new 2019 Apple smartphones), its unique rear camera positioned exactly where it always is and the front sensor for selfies.

Apple has not updated its iPod Touch since its release in July 2015 and almost four years later brings it back. Many people will think that having a smartphone nowadays means you don't need an iPod, but, call me nostalgic if you want, I still use one and I'm more than sure that this will be great news for those of us who grew up with one.

An expensive comeback?

Of course, you can get a decent smartphone for the same price, but the iPod Touch is back at a reasonable price. It is available today on the Apple website at a price of $199 for the 32 GB model, $299 for the 128 GB model and $399 for the 256 GB model. The new iPod touch comes in six colors: space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and red.

What do you think of the iPhone Touch's return to life?