Mario Kart Tour closed beta starts soon, here's how to apply

Super Mario Tour was announced over a year ago, but the long wait continues as the game was delayed until summer. For a select few, the anticipation will be resolved much more quickly as there's now an opportunity to apply for a closed beta test of the title.

How to get the Mario Kart Tour beta

Though the game is expected to be released for Android and iOS devices, the beta is only available on Android. If you have an Android smartphone, head over to MarioKartTour.com on another device and then scan the QR code from your Android smartphone. From there, you can check if your device is compatible and sign up for the beta. You'll need Android 4.4 and up, and at least 1.5 GB of RAM. There are a limited number of spots available, and if too many people apply, users will be randomly selected. We wish you luck!

For now, the only countries supported as part of the beta are the US and Japan. It could open up to more countries, so keep your eyes open. In the mean time, we could get our first glimpse of the game soon thanks to the beta, and that's exciting for fans in any country.

When will the game arrive?

Just over a year ago, Nintendo announced on Twitter that Mario Kart Tour was in development and due to be released "in the fiscal year ending in March 2019". Then, at the end of January after Nintendo published its quarterly earnings report, the company announced that the game was being delayed until summer 2019 in order to "improve quality" and "expand the content".

I would expect that the game will come out no earlier than a few weeks after June 4. The testing schedule listed on the beta signup page says the testing will take place between May 22 and June 4, and the developers will need some time to fix any bugs identified in the course of the testing.

Mario Kart will always be a beloved classic / © eBay

What will the game be like?

We've yet to see any screenshots emerge, but we expect it to be similar to Mario Kart Run, but with an always-on accelerator pedal. We'll let you know when we hear more about the game, which should happen soon after the beta testing starts.

How much will it cost?

Super Mario Run launched on Android a couple years back as a freemium game, and users had to pay $9.99 to get beyond the initial free content and access the full game. There's no indication of whether that will be the case again with Super Mario Tour.

Are you going to sign up for the beta? Are you excited to get your hands on Mario Kart Tour finally? Let us know in the comments.