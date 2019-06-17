Master & Dynamic MW50+ review: luxury sound

Audio specialists Master & Dynamic launched the stylish MW50+ wireless headphones with a sound that is defined as "technically sophisticated". The headphones look impressive, but how do they sound and how do they perform in everyday use? Find out the answer in this detailed review.

Exquisite design

The MW50+ come in a box that includes the headphones, two pairs of interchangeable ear pads, one supra-aural (on-ear) and one circumaural (over-ear), a cloth carry bag, a case for the pads, a 3.5 mm headphone jack cable with a length of 1.25m, and a USB cable for charging. I noticed the absence of a charging base, so in order to charge the headphones, I had to connect them to another device. I think this color variant is the most elegant version because of the combination of colors the texture of the leather.

The headphones are made of top-quality materials: 40 mm beryllium drivers, cow leather on the headband and lamb leather on the pads, which in turn cover the viscoelastic foam pads. The connection between the headband and the headphones is made of stainless steel, and has a very solid appearance, both to the eye and to the touch. In short, a delicacy... Not suitable for vegans, but a delicacy all the same. This level of quality can be expected from a brand like Master & Dynamic, a New York-based company whose motto is to manufacture luxury devices with an impeccable finish, carefully constructed and with highly sophisticated sound.

The finish of the MW50+ is impeccable. / © AndroidPIT

The included 3.5 mm audio cable is rather short. It's okay to walk down the street with your mobile in your pocket and headphones connected by cable, but for someone like me, who also wears headphones during studio production sessions, the length can be an obstacle.

The MW50+ have a medium weight. Obviously, you'll notice them more than the classic in-ear wireless headphones, but for their size, design and materials, the weight is acceptable. To be more precise, the headphones weigh 205g in the supra aural 'mode', and 239g with the circumaural pads on.

Comfort

Firstly, I will describe the feeling after short-term use: in the supra aural version, i.e. with the smallest earpads, are very comfortable and fit very well on top of the ears, but without squeezing too tightly. On the other hand, the circumaural version doesn't seem so comfortable to me; it's a little tighter and you can tell when you have your headphones on a lot more. In addition, the shape is less ergonomic, which somehow hasn't adapted so well to the shape of my ears (and it's not like I have elephant ears or anything like that).

Leather, stainless steel and even beryllium are some of the materials used / © AndroidPIT

As far as longer use is concerned: although the materials are very comfortable, the ergonomics of the device began to become more uncomfortable with the passage of hours, and that was with both pads. During my tests with the on-ear version, which at first seemed the most comfortable, after a few hours of work in the studio, my ears hurt a little due to the pressure exerted by the pads. I think that, in this case, viscoelastic foam or memory foam has not proved very useful.

For these reasons, I do not consider them suitable for long haul flights or extended use sessions. Let's say they're more suited to limited daily use, such as commuting, train travel, walking from one point to another, watching a movie, or making music for an hour or two.

Weak magnetism

The interchangeable pads of the MW50+ are fixed to the driver by magnets. With the on-ear version, the fastening works quite well and I haven't had any major detected problems. However, the pads for the over-ear version are too heavy for the strength of the magnets and as a result, they sometimes come loose and the headphones fall off. This is a detail that Master & Dynamic should solve with future models, because nobody wants accidents with headphones at this price point.