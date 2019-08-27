Mate 30 Pro: Huawei's latest flagship revealed in new image

In line with the latest rumors, Huawei is well on its way to presenting the new Mate 30 line in September. The launch is fast approaching, and a new promotional image reveals the design of the upcoming device.

It is on the Chinese social network Weibo that Slashleaks, the famous Australian leaker, has spotted a shot of the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The image, that seems to be taken directly from a Huawei brand advertising campaign, confirms the front design with a classic notch. The Chinese manufacturer has decided to keep a larger notch on its Mate line, which will certainly once again offer the 3D Face Unlock facial recognition feature, but should be more accurate and more reliable.

The quadruple camera is inserted in a circle at the back / © Juan Jo.segura/Slashleaks

The other important detail here is the presence of four photosensors on the back of the phone. No more square configuration, welcome to the circle design. The result is, I find, more aesthetically pleasing. Even though the picture does not confirm the characteristics of the sensors, it has been known since previous leaks that the Mate 30 Pro offers a sensor (1/1.55") for the main camera, a wide-angle (1/1.7"), a 5x telephoto lens and a ToF sensor for depth capture. Finally, the image mentions the presence of the new Kirin 990 processor which should be unveiled on September 6 at the IFA in Berlin by Richard Yu himself.

Like Samsung with its Note and Galaxy S ranges, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between Huawei's Mate and P ranges. While the South Korean manufacturer is distinguished by the presence of the S-Pen in the Note range, this is not the case for Huawei in its Mate range. We hope that the Chinese manufacturer will keep some surprises in store to grab the attention of users.

Anyway, to know everything about the new Mate 30, you will have to wait until mid-September. Several rumors have indeed mentioned a launch on September 19 in Munich but nothing has been confirmed so far. Traditionally, this Mate series is released in October or November. This year, perhaps because of the conflict with the United States or the postponement of the Mate X, the Chinese giant has decided to bring forward its presentation. This could also be to compete with the new iPhone when it comes out.

Are you curious to discover the Mate 30 Pro?