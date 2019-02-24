Matebook 14 and X Pro: Huawei is taking laptops seriously

Slowly but surely Huawei is making a name for itself with laptops. At the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the Chinese manufacturer will present two new models, the revised MateBook X Pro and the new MateBook 14. Similar to smartphones, Huawei is targeting the high-end and that's not a bad idea.

The new edition of the MateBook X Pro comes exactly one year after the first model presented at MWC 2018. The Ultrabook has a 13.9 inch display in a 3:2 format, which is better suited for productivity than a 16:9 screen. The resolution is 3,000 x 2,000 pixels and the touch screen sports a pixel density of 260 ppi - impressive for a laptop.

A powerful new MateBook X Pro

Huawei is using the latest Intel chips on the MateBook X Pro 2019, and has either a Core i5 8265U or a Core i7 8565U under the hood, both from the eighth generation. The MateBook X Pro also has an Nvidia GeForce MX250 to provide graphics power. The keyboard, on the other hand, contains the pop-up camera known from its predecessor, which still only has a resolution of 1MP.

Depending on the model, you can find either 512 GB or 1 TB internal storage, while the RAM is 8 GB or 16 GB. With Huawei's Share OneHop, users who have a MateBook X Pro and a current Mate 20 smartphone can also transfer data between their smartphone and laptop in seconds via NFC and Bluetooth.

Huawei's MateBook X Pro's ports are a combination of headphone output, USB-A 3.0, USB-C 3.1 and Full Speed Thunderbolt. The MateBook X Pro will be available from May or June and will cost from 1,699 euros. That is approximately $1925, but the official price for the US, which we don't have yet might be lower.

The Huawei MateBook 14 is also a good choice. / © Huawei

If you have a somewhat smaller budget, the best thing to do is to buy the Huawei MateBook 14, which will be available for a good 1,000 euros (approximately $1100). It has a 14 inch display that takes up 90 % of the screen. The IPS panel displays 2,160 x 1,440 pixels. The MateBook 14 is powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 of the eighth generation and an Nvidia GeForce MX250. The internal storage is 512 GB, the RAM either 8 or 16 GB. The MateBook 14 from Huawei has two USB-A ports (one USB 2.0, one USB 3.0), one USB-C 3.1 for charging, data exchange and as a display port, as well as an HDMI and a headphone jack. Huawei has also placed a fingerprint sensor in the power button.

You can already buy the MateBook 13

The third "new" model is the MateBook 13, which is already available for purchase. It's basically the slightly smaller version of the MateBook 14, but has to get by without the pop-up camera. It starts at 999 euros, but was already available as a package with a Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which itself costs about 350 euros. Such or similar offers might pop up again, also with the MateBook X Pro and the MateBook 14.

Are you looking to buy a laptop? If so, are you interested in Huawei's Matebooks? Let us know in the comments.