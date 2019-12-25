A Merry Christmas to you... but it wasn't always merry for us this year

Today is Christmas Day - the feast of contemplation, love, and joy. I confess to being a big fan of Christmas and still look forward to December as an adult like I did as a little child. Even though there is hardly any air to breathe in the weeks before Christmas, I always use this time to reflect on the past months of the year. This year I had a lot to think about - there was hardly a year in my life that was more eventful.

A lot has changed with us. We have survived an insolvency and had to not only look for new office space, but above all part with many dear colleagues. We had to make very tough decisions and stopped working on the Spanish domain this year, for example. On the French, English, Italian and Portuguese domains we can currently only deliver small amounts of new content.

It must sometimes feel strange to you and often we have received letters from you with worried questions. Some of you are concerned that soon, maybe we won't exist at all?

Yes, we will. We have used the time since August to sort and reposition ourselves. In the background, we are currently working on a new technical platform and hope to be able to present it sometime in the summer. Since the middle of December, there is also a trial with a special version of our site for mobile devices on the English site (this one!). This not only makes the site much faster, but it can also be used almost like an app. If the test is successful, we want to roll out this version bit by bit on all AndroidPIT pages.

In the new year, four new colleagues start with us, who should not only provide fresh energy, but above all fantastic new content. It is also the time when we can slowly fill the Spanish domain with life again. In the middle of January, we will move to a new, really nice office in the center of Berlin.

Have that holiday cheer... not always could we say that this year. But we had never lost our humor and above all our faith. It paid off. We, who work on AndroidPIT every day, are already feeling the positive trend. And we hope that we could pass this positive feeling on to you - and that we can always do better.

We, the whole AndroidPIT team, are alive. We thank you for your loyalty - even in these difficult times that are now behind us.

We now wish you and your families a Merry Christmas, delicious food, great conversations, beautiful music, joy, happiness, and health. Today we can sing the Christmas songs much more freely than some of us might have thought in June or July.

Your entire AndroidPIT team.