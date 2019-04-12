Messenger will finally come back to the Facebook app

Does it bother you as much as it does me that Messenger is a separate application from Facebook? If the answer is yes, and I have no doubt that it will, we could all be in luck. It seems that Messenger will return to the Facebook app sooner rather than later. It's about time!

App researcher Jane Manchung Wong has detected that Facebook is testing the integration of Messenger chats. Speaking in silver, you will be able to maintain a conversation within the giant social network as in the past without having to download Messenger. One application for everything, just like in the old days.

Facebook is bringing the Chats back to the app for preparing integrated messaging



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/LABK7qrk0e — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 12, 2019

However, it seems that the "new" chats will not have all the functions that Messenger currently performs. That is, you will be able to chat in a normal way about sending and receiving messages, but calls, video calls or sending photos to the person on the other side will still need the specific Messenger application.

By 2020, Facebook could merge all its messaging applications / © AndroidPIT

It seems that this is a first step of Facebook for the integration of all messaging services under Zuckerberg: WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

What do you think of the idea? Are you looking forward to uninstalling Messenger as much as I am?