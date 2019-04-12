We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Messenger will finally come back to the Facebook app
Messenger will finally come back to the Facebook app

Authored by: Silvia Santos

Does it bother you as much as it does me that Messenger is a separate application from Facebook? If the answer is yes, and I have no doubt that it will, we could all be in luck. It seems that Messenger will return to the Facebook app sooner rather than later. It's about time!

App researcher Jane Manchung Wong has detected that Facebook is testing the integration of Messenger chats. Speaking in silver, you will be able to maintain a conversation within the giant social network as in the past without having to download Messenger. One application for everything, just like in the old days.

However, it seems that the "new" chats will not have all the functions that Messenger currently performs. That is, you will be able to chat in a normal way about sending and receiving messages, but calls, video calls or sending photos to the person on the other side will still need the specific Messenger application.

By 2020, Facebook could merge all its messaging applications / © AndroidPIT

It seems that this is a first step of Facebook for the integration of all messaging services under Zuckerberg: WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

What do you think of the idea? Are you looking forward to uninstalling Messenger as much as I am?

Source: The Verge

