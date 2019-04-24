Microsoft abandons development of a new Windows interface

Microsoft planned to modify its Windows operating system by changing its interface. To do this, it was going to offer tabs rather than windows. Change of plan: this new interface, Sets, won't not see the light of day.

This interface would have been a big design change, but technology and Microsoft specialist Mary Jo Foley confirmed on Zdnet that Sets will not be released. At least that is what her Microsoft sources claim. There are probably several reasons for this, but the main one, or at least the one that led to this decision, is technical (the transition from a Chromium base for Microsoft Edge would have caused problems). Strangely, Foley explains that "the feature generally wasn't well received or well understood" by the testers, which is rather curious because on the surface there is not much to understand, but things are perhaps more complicated than they seem.

The Shell-provided tab experience is no more, but adding tabs is high on our to do list. — Rich Turner (@richturn_ms) April 20, 2019

The tweet above comes from a Microsoft official and was published over the weekend. It has the merit of giving a little more hope to those who want to see more tabs and fewer windows, but according to Foley this feature will be limited to the file manager.

You can see below one of the first demonstrations of Sets in its early days...