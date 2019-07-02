Microsoft announces Windows 1.0 and...what?

Microsoft is having a weird one on social media lately, leaving many to question what on Earth the venerable software company could be up to. Yesterday the Windows Twitter account made the bizarre announcement of the "all-new" Windows 1.0,complete with teaser video.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, the Windows account wiped all its posts and replaced it with the same video. You can see it below:

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! 😲 💾 pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG — Windows (@Windows) 1 July 2019

The video is something of a nostalgia trip, taking us back through the previous Windows logos until the Windows 1.0 design, which is now being used across all of its social channels. The Twitter account also touts such features as MS-Dos Executive and...Clock.

What is the meaning of this? An early throwback Thursday? Windows team social media deciding to go wild. So far the account insists that Windows 1.0 is coming soon and it's going to be great, apparently, so the team must be up to something. Windows 1.0 was first released in November 1985, and some observers have mentioned that it may be some kind of tie-in with season 3 season of Stranger Things, coming on July 4.

All I can say is that I'm intrigued. While Windows 1.0 is older than I am and I've never seen it in real life, I do have some fond memories of MS-DOS, even if they are mainly DOOM-related. We'll just have to wait and see just exactly what kind of trip Microsoft is on right now.