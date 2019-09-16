Microsoft planning Surface Pro 7 launch, and much more

On October 2, Microsoft will present its new Surface lineup. There seems to be a lot coming this year, and not only the Surface Pro 7.

The Surface event at the beginning of October seems to be quite big, a completely new range of Surface products is to be expected. In addition to new Surface Books and Surface Laptops, the seventh generation of the Surface Pro will also be among the devices on display from the software giant from Redmond.

Roland Quandt of the Berlin magazine Winfuture has already discovered the storage options to be offered in the case of the Surface Pro 7. Microsoft is using the tenth generation of Intel Core processors, as shown by entries in the Geekbench benchmark result lists. The following configurations are planned.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

The entry-level variant is a bit tight in terms of RAM with 4GB, but interested parties will probably spend a little more money and grab at least the 8GB version. The internal storage of 128GB in the smallest configuration is meanwhile sufficient in view of the fact that more and more data and programs are located in the cloud and not on local storage.

The article's feature image shows the Microsoft Surface Go.