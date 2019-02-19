Microsoft’s Windows 10 Timeline feature comes to Chrome

The Timeline feature in Windows 10, which lets users sync browsing data across multiple devices, is coming to Google Chrome via a new extension.

Timeline allows you to pick up from where you left off when you switch from say, your smartphone to your laptop or Surface Pro device, by syncing browsing and app history between Windows 10, iOS and Android.

Previously, only available on Microsoft’s own Edge browser (and who uses Edge?), now Google Chrome fans can take advantage of the handy feature too. It’s called Web Activities, and you can add it to your Chrome browser here.

Microsoft still hasn’t given any word on when a Firefox version will be available, although there are several unofficial versions of this kind of feature for both Firefox and Chrome that been online for some time.

Timeline is now available for Chrome on iOS and Android devices. / © The Verge

Microsoft said in an official blog post that the feature was a direct result of consumer requests: “As we move into planning for future development, we are focusing on yet another Insider request: add support for more apps in Timeline. Browser support was especially high on our Insider's wish list — which lead to the recent introduction of our Chrome extension. Now, Timeline can now bring together even more activities.”

There’s a catch, of course

There’s no such thing as a free lunch, as they say, and on the Internet, there is no such thing as a free service. By using Timeline, you will be consenting to a copy on your browsing history being sent back to Microsoft's servers. Whether that’s a price you are willing to pay or not, is up to you.

Chrome does have its own cross-device syncing systems, of course, but many find Microsoft’s Timeline method the most streamlined and easy-to-use.

Are you going to add the extension? Let us know in the comments below.