Xbox Series X revealed: this is what Microsoft's new console looks like

The rumors about the PlayStation 5 from Sony are getting more and more concrete. But what is the main competitor Microsoft doing? It shows its new console, the Xbox Series X, quite blatantly in a video teaser. This is what the new Microsoft Xbox Series X looks like, and we already know some of the technical specs.

Microsoft's Xbox is the biggest competitor to Sony's PlayStation 5. Now the Americans have put a teaser video and a first announcement online, in which the design of the new edition can be seen. And that's extraordinary for a console. Shortcuts: Console design

Price and release date Microsoft Xbox Series X design The Microsoft Xbox Series X is certainly surprising in terms of design. The console looks more like a small tower PC than a home video game machine. The cubic shape is only interrupted on the upper side. There is a grid pressed into the housing under which a green light seems to shine. The rest of the box is interrupted by a gap on the front, a single button and the Xbox logo above it. Connections are not visible in the video. They will probably find a place on the back and thus not be directly visible from these angles. The rest of the exterior is characterized by clear edges and flat surfaces. Microsoft shows the console in this video and in the teaser image in black. The surfaces are matt and not glossy.

The design of the new wireless controller Microsoft does not leave out the controller either. It has few surprises on the outside, although the basic design remains the same. It is equipped with two analog joysticks and a digital control pad. There are four action buttons on the right side and three system buttons in the middle of the control unit. The obligatory shoulder buttons, which are not completely visible in the video, only appear from the side in the teaser. They protrude quite far from the controller and have angled surfaces. Xbox Series X hardware specifications According to Microsoft, the fourth generation of Xbox will be its "fastest and most powerful console ever', setting a new benchmark for performance, speed, and compatibility. A declaration of war to the competitor Sony. But Microsoft does not give us anything more concrete in the current teaser. Microsoft still doesn't officially let the cat out of the bag when it comes to processor, graphics unit, and memory. PlayStation 5 pre-orders open in Sweden with heart attack price But something is no longer a secret: Microsoft states that the new Xbox Series X can display 4K at 60 fps. There will also be an option for frame rates of up to 120 fps. The frame rates should be variably controllable. For this purpose, the console can display 8K resolutions. According to Microsoft, the processor is based on Zen2 and RDNA architecture. However, smart PC hardware fans will already recognize from these two names that Microsoft hereby officially confirms that the new Xbox will be equipped with an AMD Zen-2 CPU and a graphics unit with AMD Radeon DNA (RDNA for short).