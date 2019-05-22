Mini Samsung Galaxy Home surfaces, but original still hasn't shipped

The Galaxy Home smart speaker from Samsung was originally meant to launch back in April , but it still hasn't seen the light of day, and it can now only be expected to arrive "sometime in the first half of 2019" according to the latest word from the company. Nevertheless, that delay isn't stopping Samsung from moving ahead with the development of a mini version of its connected speaker.

The original Galaxy Home. / © Samsung

The smaller version of the "AI speaker" can be spotted in an FCC filing. The general shape of the device remains the same, though it differs from the upcoming original speaker in that it appears shorter and has no legs. It will use Bluetooth 4.2 rather than Bluetooth 5, and microUSB rather than USB Type-C.

The mini Samsung Galaxy Home from the FCC filing. / © Samsung

There's no word on when this device could arrive or how much it could cost, but FCC testing is a promising sign that it could come to market in the near future. At the very least, more information could become available from this particular FCC filing in six months when the short-term confidentiality agreement Samsung opted into with the FCC expires in mid-November.

Since we don't know the pricing of the original Galaxy Home yet, it's tough to predict how much this mini version would cost. Since these devices are meant to rival the Echo/Echo Dot from Amazon and the Home/Home Mini from Google, it would be reasonable to expect to pay around $100-$150 for the larger Galaxy Home and $50 for the smaller Galaxy Home.

Are you looking forward to a mini AI speaker from Samsung? Let us know in the comments below!