MWC 2019: The Mobile World Congress is on the horizon

Now that CES is behind us, the next highlight in the tech calendar is the Mobile World Congress 2019. As every year, the entire mobile industry and various other companies will meet in Barcelona to present their innovations. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about MWC 2019.

The old exhibition center in Barcelona is still in use, but MWC has expanded beyond it. / © AndroidPIT

When and where will MWC 2019 take place?

The Mobile World Congress 2019 officialy begins on Monday, February 25th. The event will last four days and will close on Thursday, February 28th. However, two days before the actual start of the show, the first events will take place. This is why we will be in Barcelona, as usual from the morning of February 23rd.

For a long time the old exhibition centre, the Fira Barcelona Montjuic in the Plaza de España, at the foot of the Olympic Hill, was the heart of the fair. Yet, over the years it has burst at the seams. MWC has therefore moved to the modern premises of the Fira Gran Via. This is a bigger, more beautiful and much better space to work with, even if it lacks the flair of the old venue. Events are also still taking place in the Plaza de España, such as this year's Huawei and LG press conferences, though.

What kind of tech can be found at MWC?

It is not for nothing that the Mobile World Congress contains the word "Mobile" in its name. In Barcelona, the who's who of the mobile industry will be present. The MWC is the epicenter of the smartphone industry. Even if the major manufacturers increasingly draw attention to dates just before and after the fair with their own events, the MWC remains a duty for all those involved with smartphones, tablets, wearables and the like.

However, MWC has long since covered other topics as well. Above all artificial intelligence, the new 5G standard and the expansive topic of mobility, will all play an important role at this year's Mobile World Congress.

One of the major themes of MWC 2019 will be 5G. / © AndroidPIT

What will the highlights of Mobile World Congress 2019 be?

A highlight we will see a few days before the MWC 2019 is the Galaxy S10 from Samsung, which will be presented on February 20th. Nevertheless, Samsung is still one of the largest and most important manufacturers exhibiting in Barcelona in 2019. All smartphone industry brands, both big and small, will be represented. We will be paying special attention to Huawei, Xiaomi, LG and Sony. We expect to see folding smartphones, 5G devices and other innovations. Google itself will also be very prominently represented at the MWC again this year.

In addition, we expect important announcements, especially for AI and 5G. Companies to watch out for in these areas include chip manufacturer Qualcomm and software giant Microsoft, as well as network equipment providers and carriers, who will also be at MWC 2019. The beauty of such a tech fair is that there are always lots of surprises, and you will find the most exciting ones here with us!

What, MWC time again?! Aaaaah! / © AndroidPIT

We are already looking forward to MWC 2019 - are you too? Let us know in the comments.