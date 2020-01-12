What to expect from the MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month

As every year, the entire mobile industry and various other companies will meet in Barcelona to present their innovations. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about MWC 2020.

The Mobile World Congress 2020 officially begins on Monday, February 24. The event will last four days and will close on Thursday, February 27. However, the first events will take place two days before the actual start of the show. This is why we will be in Barcelona slightly before the event actually kicks off.

For a long time the old exhibition center, the Fira Barcelona Montjuic in the Plaza de España, at the foot of the Olympic Hill, was the heart of the fair. Yet, over the years it has burst at the seams. MWC has therefore moved to the modern premises of the Fira Gran Via. This is a bigger, more beautiful and much better space to work with, even if it lacks the flair of the old venue.

The old exhibition center in Barcelona is still in use, but MWC has expanded beyond it. / © AndroidPIT

The MWC is a huge event for the smartphone industry. Even if the major manufacturers are increasingly getting out in front of the fair with their own events, the MWC remains a must for all those involved with smartphones, tablets, wearables and the like. However, MWC has long since covered other topics such as artificial intelligence, 5G, new mobility technology, and AR/VR.

If you are interested in a particular manufacturer you will also find a breakdown of what to expect from each brand below:

Last year we saw Huawei's own foldable and we weren't disappointed. The slim and beautiful Mate X with its Falcon Wing hinge took our breath away, but since then it has disappeared in Europe and North America. Will we see it again in 2020?

The Mate X is quite different from the Galaxy Fold visually. / © AndroidPIT

The manufacturer also brought laptops to MWC 2019 and introduced the Matebook 14 and Matebook X Pro, two intriguing new ultrabooks targeting the high-end market. We could see more notebooks this year, or maybe even the P40 and P40 Pro in 2020.

Last year Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 in China on 20 February, but it was only at MWC that we managed to get our hands on it and try it out. The Mi MIX 3 5G was also officially presented. We will probably see a new smartphone from Xiaomi this year too.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 went global. / © AndroidPIT

Last year was the LG V50 ThinQ and the LG G8 for LG at MWC. We really don't know what to expect from LG these days in terms of smartphones, but the V60 ThinQ seems like the safest bet.

The extra screen might not have the foldable wow factor, but it's still practical. / © AndroidPIT

We also saw some cool new motion control stuff at MWC last year from LG in the G8. It was a great idea, but didn't work especially well in real-life usage. This could be updated for 2020 though, so we'll be keen to see if LG brings it back to the stage.

'Cinema wide' displays were the defining feature for Sony at MWC 2019. As, expected the Japanese manufacturer unveiled its Xperia 1 flagship and two mid-range phones - the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. All of them feature the new 21:9 cinematic display format. We could get a follow up this year, but we have no idea what it will be called. Let's wait and see.