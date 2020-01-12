What to expect from the MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month
As every year, the entire mobile industry and various other companies will meet in Barcelona to present their innovations. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about MWC 2020.
Jump to section:
- MWC 2020: date and location
- MWC 2020: the tech on show
- Huawei at MWC 2020
- Xiaomi at MWC 2020
- LG at MWC 2020
- Sony at MWC 2020
- Nokia at MWC 2020
- Samsung at MWC 2020
- Other cool new tech
When and where will MWC 2019 take place?
The Mobile World Congress 2020 officially begins on Monday, February 24. The event will last four days and will close on Thursday, February 27. However, the first events will take place two days before the actual start of the show. This is why we will be in Barcelona slightly before the event actually kicks off.
For a long time the old exhibition center, the Fira Barcelona Montjuic in the Plaza de España, at the foot of the Olympic Hill, was the heart of the fair. Yet, over the years it has burst at the seams. MWC has therefore moved to the modern premises of the Fira Gran Via. This is a bigger, more beautiful and much better space to work with, even if it lacks the flair of the old venue.
What kind of tech can be found at MWC?
The MWC is a huge event for the smartphone industry. Even if the major manufacturers are increasingly getting out in front of the fair with their own events, the MWC remains a must for all those involved with smartphones, tablets, wearables and the like. However, MWC has long since covered other topics such as artificial intelligence, 5G, new mobility technology, and AR/VR.
If you are interested in a particular manufacturer you will also find a breakdown of what to expect from each brand below:
Huawei
Last year we saw Huawei's own foldable and we weren't disappointed. The slim and beautiful Mate X with its Falcon Wing hinge took our breath away, but since then it has disappeared in Europe and North America. Will we see it again in 2020?
The manufacturer also brought laptops to MWC 2019 and introduced the Matebook 14 and Matebook X Pro, two intriguing new ultrabooks targeting the high-end market. We could see more notebooks this year, or maybe even the P40 and P40 Pro in 2020.
Xiaomi
Last year Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 in China on 20 February, but it was only at MWC that we managed to get our hands on it and try it out. The Mi MIX 3 5G was also officially presented. We will probably see a new smartphone from Xiaomi this year too.
LG
Last year was the LG V50 ThinQ and the LG G8 for LG at MWC. We really don't know what to expect from LG these days in terms of smartphones, but the V60 ThinQ seems like the safest bet.
We also saw some cool new motion control stuff at MWC last year from LG in the G8. It was a great idea, but didn't work especially well in real-life usage. This could be updated for 2020 though, so we'll be keen to see if LG brings it back to the stage.
Sony
'Cinema wide' displays were the defining feature for Sony at MWC 2019. As, expected the Japanese manufacturer unveiled its Xperia 1 flagship and two mid-range phones - the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. All of them feature the new 21:9 cinematic display format. We could get a follow up this year, but we have no idea what it will be called. Let's wait and see.
HMD Global/Nokia
The penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView was the star of the brand's 2019 MWC event. This impressively armed cameraphone boasts up to 240 MP per image (one shot can combine up to four photos with five 12 MP images each) and incredibly efficient image noise recognition. We probably won't see a follow up this year, however, as all leaks and rumors lead to the Nokia 9.2 PureView being delayed. We should still see new phones from the brand though.
Samsung
Samsung has already gotten most of its announcements out before the MWC. We already know about the Galaxy A51 ad A71, plus the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Samsung is also holding an Unpacked Event on February 11, just before the MWC 2020, where we expect to see the Galaxy S20, the follow-up to last year's Galaxy S10 line. So, as for the MWC, we don't expect much from Samsung in terms of announcements, but we should be able to go hands-on with all of the new phones and maybe we'll something about the Galaxy Bloom - Samsung's kind of Galaxy Fold 2.
Not just smartphones
Of course, even though there's Mobile right there in the name of the Mobile World Congress, that doesn't mean other tech won't be making an appearance. We should see plenty of 5G stuff and maybe even some more notebooks with 5G connectivity. We'll keep you posted on all the coolest non-smartphone announcements right here.
What do you want to see at MWC 2020? Let us know in the comments.
