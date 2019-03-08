That's six: More Galaxy A smartphones sighted online

With the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30, Samsung has already upgraded its mid-range series significantly. But this seems to have been just the beginning.

Only yesterday there was fresh information about the Galaxy A60, which is supposed to offer a particularly large 6.7-inch display with drop notch and a triple camera. But as if three new models weren't enough, Samsung seems to have three more in the pipeline, for a total of six.

As GalaxyClub has discovered, Samsung UK has already launched the websites for a Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A90. It seems to be only landing pages so far, where advertising images, technical data and more will be published later. The fact that the websites have already been published now and apparently inadvertently could be an indication that the three models will be presented in the very near future.

The camera of the A90 allegedly works like that of the Vivo Nex / © AndroidPIT

At the moment the pages are still accessible, but do not contain any information about the devices themselves. The name Galaxy A20e suggests that the smartphone is a smaller version of the Galaxy A20, which has already been shown at Geekbench several times with a 6.4-inch display. We have also heard about the Galaxy A90. The special feature here is a retractable camera.

The Galaxy A40 is rumored to be a mid-range model with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (FHD+), Exynos 9610, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory, equipped with Android 9 Pie. There's no info on the camera.

Not the first slip from Samsung

This is not the first time that Samsung has made information available on its own website prematurely this year. The Galaxy A50 was also shown on a support website before the presentation. This makes it quite probable that all the models mentioned above will also exist and appear. That would give Samsung a total of six new Galaxy A smartphones this year.

What do you think of Samsung's strategy? Is the manufacturer exaggerating or is it right to offer numerous different smartphones to satisfy enough tastes?