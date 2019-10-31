The Moto 360 smartwatch is revived, but not thanks to Motorola

The Moto 360 - once the visually appealing prelude to a smartwatch era - is coming back. The new Moto 360 will be launched in December. However, Motorola did not take over the development and production itself.

In fact, the technology group only lends the new smartwatch its name. Behind the new model is the industry-wide rather unknown brand eBuyNow. But Motorola has licensed the name and if you don't know better, you wouldn't notice at all. Nevertheless, the third generation of the smartwatch is likely to attract many fans again. In 2014 the Moto360 was the first wearable with Android Wear (now called WearOS). This and the version released a year later were particularly popular because of the classic watch design.

Revival in a familiar look

Now there's the next Moto 360 smartwatch, Engadget compares the revival with that of the Nokia or BlackBerry brands, where the manufacturers are no longer the original companies, but licensees such as HMD Global or TCL.

Now the Moto 360 will come from eBuyNow. The design is reminiscent of the first models, so we have a round smartwatch with a full display. On the side, there are two buttons for control. For the material, the manufacturer relies on metal and display glass.

Functions and features

The classic watch face is always visible thanks to the always-on display, so the Moto 360 can also pass as a classic wristwatch. But if you pull out all the stops, you can leave your smartphone in your pocket more often. Navigation with Google Maps and also payments via Google Pay can be carried out specifically with the watch. Of course, there's also a fitness tracker in the pretty case. Google Assistant is also fully integrated, so with the other Google services, the watch also serves as a personal organizer.

Google Pay, fitness tracker or watch with organizer / © Moto 360

Is it a standalone smartwatch?

No, the Moto 360 with all its smartwatch functions can't really be used independently. Unlike the new Apple Watches, for example, there is no separate antenna and SIM card slot or eSIM chip. So the smartphone must still be nearby. For offline activities, the watch can be used of course.

A look at the technical specs

Dimensions and weight: Ø 42.8 millimeters, depth: 11.7 millimeters, 52 grams

Display: 1.2 inch, AMOLED, 390 x 390 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Operating system: WearOS

Battery: 355 mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, WLAN b/g/n, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Price and availability

The Moto 360 is scheduled to be launched in December. Customers in the United States, Canada and Great Britain can then buy the watch for $350 or £340.

The watch is available in three different optical versions:

Steel Grey - with classic stainless steel look and a leather-look bracelet

Rose Gold - pink gold with a white bracelet

Phantom Black - black lacquered with a matt black bracelet

The Moto 360 is available in three versions / © Moto 360

What do you think of the new return of the Moto 360? Are you happy to see it coming back?